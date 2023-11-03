Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Friday, November 10, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 12:00 P.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on November 10, 2023:

Domestic Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789

International Live Dial-In: 1-201-689-8562

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through November 24, 2023:

Domestic Live Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Live Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Access Code: 13742499

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions for over a decade. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



385.497.6955

IR@sunworksusa.com

