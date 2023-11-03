White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU), North Shore Uranium Ltd. Ltd., a new force in Saskatchewan uranium exploration, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on November 8th at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Brooke Clements

President and CEO

6043285076

brooke.clements@telus.net

www.northshoreuranium.com

About North Shore Uranium Ltd.

North Shore Uranium holds over 60,000 hectares of prospective mineral claims at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin in two properties, Falcon and West Bear, an area with excellent infrastructure that is seeing increased exploration activity and new uranium discoveries. The company is working to prioritize uranium targets for drilling in 2024.