Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Commends Special Projects for Exemplary Work at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Special Projects, the leading agency in talent booking, creative content, and event production and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), marked its ongoing collaboration as the Talent Booking Partner and Entertainment Consultant for Town & Country's Annual Philanthropy Summit, which was held at Hearst Tower in New York City yesterday..

This year's invitation-only event showcased a star-studded roster of speakers including, Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; Charlize Theron, Academy Award Winning Actress, Arnold Schwarzenegger Bodybuilder, Actor, Author, Politician; Michael J. Fox, Founder, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research; Deborah Roberts, ABC News 20/20 Co-Anchor and Senior National Affairs Correspondent; Sherrie Westin, President, Sesame Workshop; Leslie Odom Jr., Producer, Creative, Entertainer; David Lauren, Ralph Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer; Oscar L. Tang, Retired financier; New York Philharmonic Co-Chairman, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Trustee Emeritus, Committee of 100 Co-Founder; Agnes Hsu-Tang Ph.D., Archaeologist and former UNESCO International Expert, New-York Historical Society Board Chair, Hsu-Tang Library, Oxford University Press Co-Founder; Jody Williams, Chef and Owner of Buvette NYC, as well as the Co-Chef/Owner of The Commerce Inn, Via Carota and Bar Pisellino , Rita Sodi, Chef and Owner of I Sodi, as well as the Co-Chef/Owner of The Commerce Inn, Via Carota and Bar Pisellino; Cynthia McFadden, Senior Investigative Correspondent, NBC News; Jonathan Lemire, host of MSNBC's "Way Too Early," daily presence on "Morning Joe," White House bureau chief at Politico and author of The NY Times bestseller "The Big Lie;" Soledad O'Brien, CEO of Soledad O'Brien Productions; Drew Watson Head of Art Services, Bank of America Private Bank; Dr. Cecilia Conrad, Chief Executive Officer, Lever for Change; Zach Iscol, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner, along with others to discuss hot-topic issues including youth activism, mental health, philanthropy in both the arts and our cities as well as the intersection of food and philanthropy.

The Town & Country 2023 Philanthropy Summit coincides with the magazine's November 2023 Philanthropy Issue (on sale 11/7), which features covers with Charlize Theron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael J. Fox and Darren Walker. The Philanthropy Issue spotlights this year's distinguished group of entertainers, thought leaders, business tycoons and young activists who are currently shifting the philanthropic landscape.Town & Country November 2023 Philanthropy Issue Covers

About Special Projects

Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and Variety, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

