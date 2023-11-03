Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
CNH Industrial: Case IH Connected Farm: Digital Ecosystem Brings Increased Productivity and Sustainability in the Field

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / CNH Industrial / Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, in partnership with TIM, a leading agribusiness operator with the largest mobile coverage in the country, presents the first results obtained at the Connected Farm, located in Água Boa, Mato Grosso, Brazil. Launched in 2021, the region received the 4G TIM in the Field project, bringing together all the brand's advanced solutions and transforming into a Digital Agriculture laboratory.

A study developed by Agricef and Unicamp for the Connected Farm showed showing how connectivity increases productivity in the field, even in a region of high yield crop after season. Several factors were analyzed, structured in three pillars: Agricultural Efficiency, Economic Viability and Sustainability.

"The data shows us how connectivity effectively impacts the final result of the harvest. Real-time monitoring allows data to become information and decision-making to be faster and more efficient," said Christian Gonzalez, Vice President of Case IH for Latin America.

Another vital goal of the Connected Farm is increased sustainable practice. With fuel and fertilizer savings, in addition to increased crop productivity, the study showed that the farm reduced carbon emissions by 12.5 kg of CO²/t of soybeans. This represents a 10% drop in the intensity of pollutant emissions.

Bringing connectivity to the countryside also means promoting benefits for the entire surrounding society. The two antennas installed by TIM facilitated the daily lives of more than 25,000 inhabitants of Água Boa, with an internet signal for more than 10 schools and universities, as well as 4 hospitals and health units that did not have access to the 4G network.

Internet access allows all these equipment, solutions, people, and results to be connected at all stages of the production cycle. With benefits ranging from weather monitoring to team management.

These changes have also created new habits in the day-to-day life of the farm. "Technology has only come to add to it. With connectivity, we gained standardization of processes and better professional training that added to agricultural efficiency," says Felipe Zmijevski, the agronomist responsible for the farm.

The Case IH Connected Farm is a long-term project that will continue to bring together the most advanced technologies for Brazilian farmers.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799286/case-ih-connected-farm-digital-ecosystem-brings-increased-productivity-and-sustainability-in-the-field

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
