CACI Limited: CACI acquires UK digital transformation agency Cyber-Duck to enhance its Digital Solutions Business

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, a leading data and technology solutions company, has acquired Cyber-Duck Limited, a pioneering UK-based digital transformation agency.

Cyber-Duck has significant expertise in combining human-centred Service Design, user experience (UX) and UI design with open-source technology including Laravel, Drupal and Acquia to create transformational, next-generation experiences, services, products and systems. Its strategic design and delivery expertise has helped clients in central and local UK government as well as large enterprises digitise their operations.

Jeet Khaira, Managing Director of CACI's Information and Management Systems Division, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome Danny and his superbly talented team to CACI. Their significant skills and track-record of service delivery for clients makes them an excellent fit with our own Digital Solutions capability. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative workstyle and a focus on solving real-world problems for clients. They are an important strategic addition to our business and bring real value-add skillsets to enhance our offerings for our clients."

Danny Bluestone, founder and CEO of Cyber-Duck, adds:

"Joining forces with CACI gives us scale, growth, more power, resources, support and a broader portfolio of offerings, including data analytics. We're very excited about the next stage of our journey with significant potential for growth, innovation and to deepen our reputation, under the CACI banner, of delivering innovative solutions for clients. We're looking forward to benefitting from a new dedicated building with CACI in Kensington Village, London and growing our team together."

About CACI Limited

Established in 1975, CACI employs more than 1300 staff providing data and technology solutions and systems to clients in the UK, Europe and elsewhere in the world. CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc., an IT-services company publicly traded on the NYSE and employing over 23,000 staff globally.

At CACI, we help clients digitally transform their organisations so they're ready for today's and tomorrow's challenges. We provide specialist data, software, technology, consultancy and software engineering services to deliver innovative digital transformation projects for commercial and government organisations.

www.caci.co.uk

About Cyber-Duck Limited

Cyber-Duck is a leading digital transformation agency that works strategically with governments and global brands in the UK and Europe. Since 2005, its mission has been to make the web more accessible through its expertise in service design and open-source technology so organisations and their users benefit from robust, secure and easy-to-use systems, websites and applications.

Cyber-Duck is committed to doing digital better. This means hiring and fostering diverse talent: There are more than 100 people, speaking 30+ languages and based around seven countries. It also means a focus on continuous improvement of all kinds, including sustainability. Building on our long-standing ISO accreditations in UX, Web and Mobile Development with ISO 14001:2015 environmental accreditation we can ensure our clients' digital products reduce their carbon footprint and meet their organisation's ESG goals.

www.cyber-duck.co.uk

The following firms facilitated the transaction:

CACI:

Finance - Moore Kingston Smith

Legal - Lewis Silkin

Cyber-Duck:

Finance - Mazars

Legal - Fox Williams

Corporate banking - Santander

Corporate Finance Advisor - Technology Holdings

