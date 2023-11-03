Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage Attains Prestigious RJC Certification, Elevating Its Commitment to Responsible Jewellery Practices

RJC Certification Recognizes Dillon Gage's Dedication to Ethical Sourcing and Sustainability in the Jewelry and Precious Metals Industry

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Dillon Gage, the global leader in physical precious metals trading and technology, is proud to announce its latest milestone - achieving The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification against RJC's 2019 Code of Practices (COP). This certification, issued for three years, underscores Dillon Gage's unwavering dedication to responsible jewelry practices and its commitment to promoting ethical, social and environmental responsibility across its operations.

The RJC Code of Practices is renowned as the gold standard within the jewelry and watch supply chain industry, encompassing every facet of responsible jewelry and watchmaking. For Dillon Gage, attaining RJC Certified Member status marks a significant achievement in its sustainability journey. It further solidifies the company's position as a responsible leader in the precious metals and jewelry industry.

The RJC's rigorous certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Dillon Gage's practices, policies and procedures, ensuring alignment with the highest ethical and sustainable business conduct standards. The positive outcome of this audit is a testament to Dillon Gage's longstanding commitment to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency and responsible sourcing within the jewelry and precious metals industry.

Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, saying, "Achieving RJC certification is a remarkable achievement for Dillon Gage and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. It reinforces our commitment to responsible practices throughout the entire jewelry and precious metals supply chain. We are honored to join the community of certified RJC members and to promote trust in our industry."

Understanding the Significance of RJC Certification

The Responsible Jewellery Council is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting responsible practices in the jewelry and watch supply chain. Being an RJC Certified Member signifies a company or organization's commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, encompassing ethical, social and environmental responsibility.

The RJC certification process involves a meticulous evaluation of a company's adherence to the RJC's rigorous Code of Practices, which addresses key areas such as:

Ethical Practices: Ensuring business operations uphold the highest ethical standards and respect human rights. Social Responsibility: Promoting fair labor practices, inclusivity and safe working conditions throughout the supply chain. Environmental Stewardship: Demonstrating commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible sourcing of materials. Transparency: Providing transparency in sourcing, production and supply chain management.

Dillon Gage's certification highlights its dedication to these principles and signifies its role as a responsible and trusted partner within the jewelry and precious metals industry.

The Impact of RJC Certification on Dillon Gage

With RJC certification, Dillon Gage has access to resources and tools to enhance its responsible practices and sustainability initiatives further. This certification allows the company to differentiate itself as a trusted partner for clients, business partners and suppliers who prioritize ethical, social and environmental responsibility.

Moreover, the RJC certification is a source of pride for Dillon Gage's team members, reflecting their commitment to positively impacting the industry and the world at large. It reinforces Dillon Gage's reputation as a responsible leader within the precious metals and jewelry trades.

The Road Ahead: Dillon Gage's Sustainability Journey

Dillon Gage's achievement of RJC certification is not the culmination of its sustainability journey but a significant milestone on an ongoing path of responsible leadership. The company remains dedicated to continuous improvement and staying at the forefront of the industry's ethical, social and environmental responsibility.

As part of the RJC certification process, Dillon Gage has a scheduled audit plan for the coming years. These audits ensure that the company's commitment to responsible practices remains steadfast and that any necessary adjustments are made to uphold the highest standards.

Dillon Gage encourages other jewelry and precious metals businesses to pursue RJC certification.

Hanlon reiterates the importance of RJC certification, "Our certification is not just a badge; it's a symbol of our pledge to uphold the values of integrity, transparency and sustainability. It demonstrates our commitment to ethical practices and the well-being of our employees, partners and the environment."

About Dillon Gage:

Dillon Gage is the global leader in physical precious metals trading and technology. Since its establishment in 1976, Dillon Gage has continuously led the industry in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a select few authorized bullion purchasers for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion, electronic trading of precious metals, fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The company operates strategic subsidiaries, including FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides Guatemala relief, development and educational opportunities. Learn more about Dillon Gage at DillonGage.com.

