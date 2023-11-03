Pepco and DC United Team Up to Make a Difference for D.C. Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Pepco

By Daniel Mulligan

Pepco | The Source

Pepco has joined forces with D.C. United to create a partnership that is leaving a lasting impact on students in the District's Wards 7 and 8. This collaboration, in conjunction with DC SCORES, goes beyond standard after school programming, offering a host of opportunities and experiences to enrich the lives of these young learners.

DC SCORES focuses on soccer and in-class arts in under-resourced communities. DC SCORES organizes public soccer leagues for elementary and middle school students, fostering a vision where every child, regardless of family income, enjoys a well-rounded childhood and can achieve academic and personal success.

This fall, we participated in a special event hosted by Raymond Elementary School's Poet Athletes, which included safety and electricity presentations from Pepco lineman Chris Baker, a truck demonstration where the students got an up-close view of what our lineworkers do as well as some hands-on lessons. The poet athletes even tried on some of the gear lineworkers wear every day. Did you know the full line gear can weigh up to 50 pounds?

After a live line demonstration, the group got to do some experiments of their own with a fun Halloween-themed approach, led by The NEED Project, which collaborates with Pepco and DC SCORES to enhance energy educational opportunities, bringing creativity, STEM education, and community engagement to Raymond Elementary students.

The fun didn't stop there, however, as students were attended one of D.C. United's games along with a visit to the D.C. Suite, where they watched their favorite team in style. It's not just about watching the game; it's about creating unforgettable memories and offering a sense of belonging and pride in their community.

