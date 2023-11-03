A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z/Cust2mate Bolsters Leadership with New Chief Technology Officer and Expands Intellectual Property Footprint; Carrefour Update

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, is excited to share two significant developments: the appointment of Dan Bechar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Cust2mate, A2Z's smart cart subsidiary and the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,715,082 titled "Shopping cart and system."

Dan Bechar's appointment as CTO is a pivotal moment for A2Z. With a diverse background that spans both corporate giants such as ECI Telecom and agile startups like Pointgrab and MantisVision, Dan brings a wealth of experience in large-scale operations. His deep immersion in ML/CV/AI, AR/VR, and SaaS domains positions him to lead the charge in our digital transformation efforts within the retail market. His past accomplishments in scaling R&D organizations, and building and implementing AI-powered solutions have consistently delivered disruptive results. Dan's vision revolves around enhancing the in-store customer experience by seamlessly blending the physical and digital realms. He will spearhead our digital transformation strategy, leveraging data analytics-driven insights to guide product development, customer engagement, and overall business strategy, while structuring the software architecture of our new generation smart cart.

Additionally, A2Z is proud to announce the grant on August 1, 2023 of U.S. Patent No. 11,715,082, a significant milestone in our dedication to revolutionizing the retail experience through cutting-edge technology. Titled "Shopping cart and system," this patent underscores our ongoing efforts to create a smarter, more efficient, and frictionless shopping experience. Cust2Mate's patented technology enhances the convenience and efficiency of the shopping process, utilizing RFID scanners and computer vision to identify products, big data and machine learning to understand shopper preferences, and innovative features like a smart security scale and wellness tracking. The integrated retail media keeps shoppers informed and engaged, offering an unparalleled shopping experience.

Key components of the Cust2Mate smart cart platform include personalized shopping experiences, on-cart payment options, and an intuitive touchscreen interface. Together, these elements empower customers to navigate stores with ease, make informed purchasing decisions, and complete transactions effortlessly, all while bypassing long checkout lines.

Further to A2Z's announcement from October 25, 2023, regarding Carrefour's connected cart project, A2Z would like to clarify that all purchase orders from Carrefour will be subject to a formal RFQ process, setting commercial terms, quantities and delivery dates.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

