St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - Herban Flow, the frontrunner of Florida's non-alcoholic beverage scene, is elated to announce its innovative non-alcoholic bar at the upcoming Wonderland Conference from November 9th to 11th, 2023, at the Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami, FL. In a bid to redefine modern wellness beverages, Herban Flow will be presenting an exclusive range of cannabis and mushroom-infused drinks, along with signature mocktails crafted from Ritual Zero Proof.

The Wonderland Conference, a collaboration between Microdose Psychedelic Insights and Lifespan.io, is set to be a landmark event emphasizing psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity research. With Herban Flow's inclusion, attendees will be treated to an immersive experience that blends the values of the conference with revolutionary drink concepts.

Michael and Caitlyn Smith, the visionary co-founders of Herban Flow, said, "Our goal has always been to foster well-being and offer alternative beverage choices. The Wonderland Conference presents an ideal platform to introduce our novel cannabis and mushroom-infused drinks and Ritual Zero Proof mocktails to a wider audience, and we are thrilled about the collaboration."

As a key highlight of the event, Herban Flow's non-alcoholic bar promises to be a sensory delight, beckoning attendees to explore the evolving world of functional beverages. From the calming effects of cannabis to the cognitive boost of mushrooms, every drink is crafted to offer not just taste but holistic wellness benefits.

For more details about Herban Flow's offerings and their involvement in the Wonderland Conference, please visit www.HerbanFlow.co. For conference information and tickets, direct your browser to https://wonderlandconference.com/.

About Herban Flow

Launched in 2023 by Michael and Caitlyn Smith, Herban Flow is Florida's first non-alcoholic functional bottle shop in St. Petersburg, FL. With a mission to lead the sober curious movement, they offer a diverse array of beverages promoting wellness and mindfulness.

Herban Flow

727-346-5865

support@HerbanFlow.co

