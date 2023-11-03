Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
03.11.2023 | 16:10
Observation status of Hagen Bikes AS supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-03 16:02 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 3, 2023 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to Hagen Bikes AS shares (HAGEN, ISIN code:
EE3100088402) based on the clause 40.2.2.1. of First North Rules. 

According to market announcement published by the Issuer on November 3, Hagen
Bikes AS has submitted a bankruptcy petition to Harju County Court. 

The observation status applied to the company on and March 31, 2023 is also
still in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
