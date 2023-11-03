Observation status of Hagen Bikes AS supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-03 16:02 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 3, 2023 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to Hagen Bikes AS shares (HAGEN, ISIN code: EE3100088402) based on the clause 40.2.2.1. of First North Rules. According to market announcement published by the Issuer on November 3, Hagen Bikes AS has submitted a bankruptcy petition to Harju County Court. The observation status applied to the company on and March 31, 2023 is also still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.