MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was a record $130.7 million, representing a 7.4% increase over the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue generated from the digital network, powered by Hubs, was $22.6 million in the third quarter, representing growth of 86.9% over the third quarter of the prior year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

" Protolabs produced third quarter financial results that surpassed our expectations on the top and bottom line. We generated record revenue, improved profitability, generated substantial cash flow, and returned capital to shareholders." said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. " This excellent financial performance demonstrates the success of our strategy; Protolabs' unique hybrid model combining the digital factory and the digital network is the best way to grow profitably in our industry. We experienced increased demand for our comprehensive digitally-enabled manufacturing capabilities in the quarter. The model is winning and customers are delighted."

Additional Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Protolabs served 23,080 unique product developers during the quarter.

Gross margin was 45.4% in the third quarter of 2023, up sequentially from 43.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.0% in the third quarter of 2023, representing a sequential increase of 190 basis points. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

EBITDA was $19.5 million, or 14.9% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million, or 9.3% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million, or 18.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $19.2 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Cash flow from operations was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company repurchased $9.0 million of shares during the quarter.

Cash and investments balance was $114.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

" Along with record revenue in the third quarter, we made substantial progress on our priority to improve profitability in both the digital factory and the digital network," said Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer. " Through a challenging macro environment, Protolabs has demonstrated the industry-leading earnings power and cash flow generation of our business model, enabling us to continue to invest in future growth and return capital to shareholders."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin ("EBITDA margin") and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source-from prototyping to production-for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,496 $ 56,558 Short-term marketable securities 19,204 23,568 Accounts receivable, net 78,395 76,225 Inventory 13,803 13,578 Income taxes receivable 891 4,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,722 12,597 Total current assets 204,511 186,568 Property and equipment, net 243,022 257,785 Goodwill 273,991 273,991 Other intangible assets, net 26,668 31,250 Long-term marketable securities 12,212 26,419 Operating lease assets 2,737 3,844 Finance lease assets 16,763 17,532 Other long-term assets 4,341 4,779 Total assets $ 784,245 $ 802,168 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,922 $ 17,356 Accrued compensation 16,337 12,743 Accrued liabilities and other 21,027 22,384 Current operating lease liabilities 1,568 1,561 Current finance lease liabilities 16,630 17,537 Income taxes payable 1,144 - Total current liabilities 74,628 71,581 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,545 2,255 Long-term finance lease liabilities 671 - Long-term deferred tax liabilities 17,138 26,322 Other long-term liabilities 5,341 4,362 Shareholders' equity 684,922 697,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 784,245 $ 802,168

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Injection Molding $ 51,688 $ 48,940 $ 152,455 $ 155,693 CNC Machining 52,916 47,489 149,317 141,809 3D Printing 21,622 19,823 63,952 59,458 Sheet Metal 4,291 5,219 12,478 15,066 Other Revenue 188 250 627 765 Total Revenue 130,705 121,721 378,829 372,791 Cost of revenue 71,423 68,089 212,648 205,933 Gross profit 59,282 53,632 166,181 166,858 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 21,682 20,594 65,863 62,235 Research and development 10,105 9,309 30,647 29,316 General and administrative 17,058 16,477 49,713 49,770 Closure of Japan business 22 1,194 186 6,388 Total operating expenses 48,867 47,574 146,409 147,709 Income from operations 10,415 6,058 19,772 19,149 Other income (loss), net 320 (24 ) (1,758 ) (323 ) Income before income taxes 10,735 6,034 18,014 18,826 Provision for income taxes 2,781 2,083 7,784 7,223 Net income $ 7,954 $ 3,951 $ 10,230 $ 11,603 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 26,023,830 27,505,097 26,296,304 27,512,057 Diluted 26,028,456 27,508,217 26,327,606 27,522,734

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 10,230 $ 11,603 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,213 29,981 Stock-based compensation expense 11,811 13,335 Deferred taxes (9,197 ) (8,920 ) Interest on finance lease obligations 859 - Loss on foreign currency translation 3,906 - Impairments related to closure of Japan business - 2,842 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (498 ) (1,174 ) Other 122 11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 10,600 3,886 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,046 51,564 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (9,935 ) (16,414 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets 693 3,227 Purchases of marketable securities - (45,872 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 1,998 Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 19,115 13,696 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,873 (43,365 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,986 2,311 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (1,436 ) (1,615 ) Repurchases of common stock (39,053 ) (13,074 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (234 ) (417 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,737 ) (12,795 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (244 ) (1,972 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,938 (6,568 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,558 65,929 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 83,496 $ 59,361

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities GAAP net income $ 7,954 $ 3,951 $ 10,230 $ 11,603 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,441 4,907 11,811 13,335 Amortization expense 1,461 1,510 4,471 4,582 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (29 ) 382 86 742 Costs related to Japan closure activities 22 1,194 4,093 6,388 Total adjustments 1 5,895 7,993 20,461 25,047 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (633 ) (1,060 ) (931 ) (2,518 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,216 $ 10,884 $ 29,760 $ 34,132 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.13 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.13 $ 1.24 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 26,023,830 27,505,097 26,296,304 27,512,057 Diluted 26,028,456 27,508,217 26,327,606 27,522,734

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 805 $ 902 $ 2,416 $ 2,701 Marketing and sales 961 929 2,508 2,479 Research and development 675 602 1,888 1,702 General and administrative 3,461 3,984 9,471 11,035 Closure of Japan business 22 1,194 186 6,388 Total operating expenses 5,119 6,709 14,053 21,604 Other income (loss), net (29 ) 382 3,992 742 Total adjustments $ 5,895 $ 7,993 $ 20,461 $ 25,047

2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,705 $ 121,721 $ 378,829 $ 372,791 Gross profit 59,282 53,632 166,181 166,858 GAAP gross margin 45.4 % 44.1 % 43.9 % 44.8 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 462 560 1,388 1,674 Amortization expense 343 342 1,028 1,027 Total adjustments 805 902 2,416 2,701 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 60,087 $ 54,534 $ 168,597 $ 169,559 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.0 % 44.8 % 44.5 % 45.5 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,705 $ 121,721 $ 378,829 $ 372,791 Revenue excluding Japan $ 130,705 $ 120,434 $ 378,829 $ 364,562 Gross profit 59,282 53,632 166,181 166,858 GAAP gross margin 45.4 % 44.1 % 43.9 % 44.8 % Less: Japan gross profit - 47 - 3,150 Gross Profit excluding Japan 59,282 53,585 166,181 163,708 GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 45.4 % 44.5 % 43.9 % 44.9 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 462 560 1,388 1,674 Amortization expense 343 342 1,028 1,027 Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense - 13 - 61 Japan amortization expense - - - - Total adjustments 805 889 2,416 2,640 Non-GAAP gross profit excluding Japan $ 60,087 $ 54,474 $ 168,597 $ 166,348 Non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan 46.0 % 45.2 % 44.5 % 45.6 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,705 $ 121,721 $ 378,829 $ 372,791 Income from operations 10,415 6,058 19,772 19,149 GAAP operating margin 8.0 % 5.0 % 5.2 % 5.1 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,441 4,907 11,811 13,335 Amortization expense 1,461 1,510 4,471 4,582 Costs related to Japan closure activities 22 1,194 186 6,388 Total adjustments 5,924 7,611 16,468 24,305 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 16,339 $ 13,669 $ 36,240 $ 43,454 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.5 % 11.2 % 9.6 % 11.7 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin Excluding Japan (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,705 $ 121,721 $ 378,829 $ 372,791 Revenue excluding Japan $ 130,705 $ 120,434 $ 378,829 $ 364,562 Income from operations 10,415 6,058 19,772 19,149 GAAP operating margin 8.0 % 5.0 % 5.2 % 5.1 % Less: Japan (loss) income from operations (7 ) (724 ) (481 ) (720 ) Income from operations excluding Japan 10,422 6,782 20,253 19,869 GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 8.0 % 5.6 % 5.3 % 5.5 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,441 4,907 11,811 13,335 Amortization expense 1,461 1,510 4,471 4,582 Costs related to Japan closure activities 22 1,194 186 6,388 Less: Japan stock-based compensation expense - 89 17 386 Japan amortization expense - - - - Total adjustments 5,924 7,522 16,451 23,919 Non-GAAP income from operations excluding Japan $ 16,346 $ 14,304 $ 36,704 $ 43,788 Non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan 12.5 % 11.9 % 9.7 % 12.0 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 130,705 $ 121,721 $ 378,829 $ 372,791 GAAP net income 7,954 3,951 10,230 11,603 GAAP net income margin 6.1 % 3.2 % 2.7 % 3.1 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 1,461 $ 1,510 $ 4,471 $ 4,582 Depreciation expense 7,869 8,197 23,742 25,399 Interest income, net (561 ) (265 ) (1,283 ) (459 ) Provision for income taxes 2,781 2,083 7,784 7,223 EBITDA 19,504 15,476 44,944 48,348 EBITDA Margin 14.9 % 12.7 % 11.9 % 13.0 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,441 4,907 11,811 13,335 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (29 ) 382 86 742 Costs related to Japan closure activities 22 1,194 4,093 6,388 Total adjustments 4,434 6,483 15,990 20,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,938 $ 21,959 $ 60,934 $ 68,813 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.3 % 18.0 % 16.1 % 18.5 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 103,940 $ - $ 103,940 $ 98,970 5.0 % 5.0 % Europe 26,765 (1,666 ) 25,099 21,464 24.7 % 16.9 % Japan - - - 1,287 (100.0 %) (100.0 %) Total revenue $ 130,705 $ (1,666 ) $ 129,039 $ 121,721 7.4 % 6.0 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 298,007 $ - $ 298,007 $ 295,121 1.0 % 1.0 % Europe 80,822 1,311 82,133 69,441 16.4 % 18.3 % Japan - - - 8,229 (100.0 %) (100.0 %) Total revenue $ 378,829 $ 1,311 $ 380,140 $ 372,791 1.6 % 2.0 %

1 Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 has been recalculated using 2022 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 51,688 $ (655 ) $ 51,033 $ 48,940 5.6 % 4.3 % CNC Machining 52,916 (708 ) 52,208 47,489 11.4 9.9 3D Printing 21,622 (390 ) 21,232 19,823 9.1 7.1 Sheet Metal 4,291 (20 ) 4,271 5,219 (17.8 ) (18.2 ) Other Revenue 188 107 295 250 (24.8 ) 18.0 Total Revenue $ 130,705 $ (1,666 ) $ 129,039 $ 121,721 7.4 % 6.0 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 152,455 $ 781 $ 153,236 $ 155,693 (2.1 )% (1.6 )% CNC Machining 149,317 152 149,469 141,809 5.3 5.4 3D Printing 63,952 277 64,229 59,458 7.6 8.0 Sheet Metal 12,478 (9 ) 12,469 15,066 (17.2 ) (17.2 ) Other Revenue 627 110 737 765 (18.0 ) (3.7 ) Total Revenue $ 378,829 $ 1,311 $ 380,140 $ 372,791 1.6 % 2.0 %

1 Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 has been recalculated using 2022 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Product Developer Information (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unique product developers and engineers served 23,080 23,816 45,668 47,793

