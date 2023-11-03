MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $288,485,000 compared to $270,843,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 6.5%. Excluding the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in which we ceased operations in September 2022, same-facility net operating revenues increased 11.8% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $10,388,000 compared to a net loss of $2,429,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding the unrealized gains or losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $13,250,000 compared to $7,783,000 for the same period in 2022 (*). The increase in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the continued occupancy increase in our skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing per diem increases from some of our government payors, and the continued reduction of nurse agency staffing expenses within our operations. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.68 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to a loss per share of $(0.16) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.86 and $0.50 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,732 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities with 1,501 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
$
277,005
$
260,247
$
804,617
$
776,661
|Other revenues
11,480
10,596
36,013
33,584
|Government stimulus income
-
-
-
10,940
|Net operating revenues and grant income
288,485
270,843
840,630
821,185
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
182,664
173,198
525,782
518,828
|Other operating
72,490
72,883
217,213
218,279
|Facility rent
10,094
10,294
30,087
30,770
|Depreciation and amortization
10,135
10,253
30,266
30,011
|Interest
77
137
268
451
|Total costs and expenses
275,460
266,765
803,616
798,339
|Income from operations
13,025
4,078
37,014
22,846
|Non-operating income
4,097
2,731
12,116
8,451
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
(3,093
)
(11,056
)
2,943
(11,479
)
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
14,029
(4,247
)
52,073
19,818
|Income tax (provision)/benefit
(3,908
)
1,140
(14,750
)
(5,415
)
|Net income/(loss)
10,121
(3,107
)
37,323
14,403
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
267
678
1,069
1,689
|Net income/(loss) attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
10,388
$
(2,429
)
$
38,392
$
16,092
|Net income/(loss) per common share
|Basic
$
0.68
$
(0.16
)
$
2.51
$
1.04
|Diluted
$
0.68
$
(0.16
)
$
2.50
$
1.04
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
15,299,913
15,445,569
15,311,453
15,438,375
|Diluted
15,324,511
15,445,569
15,334,269
15,477,103
|Dividends declared per common share
$
0.59
$
0.57
$
1.75
$
1.69
|Balance Sheet Data
September 30
December 31
|(in thousands)
2023
2022
(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
210,494
$
182,589
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
162,492
158,067
|Current assets
382,578
353,932
|Property and equipment, net
498,266
506,532
|Total assets
1,281,907
1,275,450
|Current liabilities
204,694
197,887
|Stockholders' equity
887,340
877,514
|Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
$
551.82
$
535.60
$
552.21
$
540.30
|Managed Care
489.18
429.22
460.20
425.39
|Medicaid
256.46
237.61
248.99
230.79
|Private Pay and Other
283.49
265.68
279.12
268.13
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
325.34
$
302.43
(1)
$
320.09
$
301.91
(1)
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
75,215
81,940
239,228
258,961
|Managed Care
61,979
52,956
179,992
163,823
|Medicaid
290,887
302,500
852,074
919,931
|Private Pay and Other
170,857
169,068
492,279
489,477
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
598,938
606,464
(1)
1,763,573
1,832,192
(1)
|(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the skilled nursing per diems and patient days listed above include the seven skilled nursing facilities that were located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire through August 31, 2022. NHC exited these seven skilled nursing facilities on September 1, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $295.98 and 35,619 total patient days. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $294.64 and 140,105 total patient days.
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
10,388
$
(2,429
)
$
38,392
$
16,092
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
3,093
11,056
(2,943
)
11,479
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
66
2,105
1,616
4,033
|Stock-based compensation expense
708
639
2,119
1,980
|Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments
(1,005
)
(3,588
)
(206
)
(4,548
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
$
13,250
$
7,783
$
38,978
$
29,036
|GAAP diluted earnings/(loss) per share
$
0.68
$
(0.16
)
$
2.51
$
1.04
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
0.15
0.53
(0.14
)
0.56
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
-
0.10
0.07
0.19
|Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.10
0.09
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.86
$
0.50
$
2.54
$
1.88
|(2) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2023 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2021 through 2023. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. The newly opened operations for the 2022 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency.
