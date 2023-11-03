HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2023 results as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
Last Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2023
Net income
$
63,846
$
276,673
Operating cash flow
78,942
302,080
Free cash flow (1)
79,564
304,426
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Highlights:
- Generated $80 million of free cash flow
- Paid second quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit
- Redeemed $50 million of preferred units at par with cash; $72 million of original $250 million preferred units remain outstanding
- Repurchased 812,500 warrants in September and 650,000 warrants in October with $56 million in cash; 1.54 million of original 4 million warrants remain outstanding
- Declares third quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit
"NRP had another robust quarter with $80 million of free cash flow generated in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of continued strong performance from our mineral rights assets and a significant cash distribution from our soda ash investment," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "We also made noteworthy progress towards our goal of eliminating all preferred units and warrants by redeeming $50 million of preferred units at par with cash and repurchasing a total of 1.46 million warrants for $56 million in cash. I am proud of the NRP team for the continued strong performance and am confident our strategy to retire all outstanding debt, preferred equity, and warrants while maintaining common unit distributions will continue to maximize long-term unitholder value."
NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on November 21, 2023, to unitholders of record on November 14, 2023. In addition, the board declared a $2.15 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
NRP's available liquidity was $45.4 million at September 30, 2023, consisting of $18.4 million of cash and $27.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
Segment Performance
Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights net income, operating cash flow, and free cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $11.2 million, $15.0 million, and $15.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. These decreases were primarily due to certain carbon neutral initiative transactions entered into during the third quarter of 2022 and higher oil and gas royalty revenues as a result of higher natural gas production and prices in the third quarter of 2022. Approximately 60% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the third quarter of 2023.
Metallurgical coal prices improved and thermal coal prices remained relatively flat during the third quarter of 2023. Both metallurgical and thermal coal prices were above historical norms but below the record highs seen in 2022. NRP expects continued price support for coal as limited access to capital, labor shortages, and inflationary pressures limit operators' ability to increase production.
In addition, NRP continues to explore carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large asset portfolio, including the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy.
Soda Ash
Soda Ash net income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $2.2 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower international sales prices and an increased sales mix into the lower priced international market in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the third quarter of 2023 improved $12.6 million as compared to the prior year period due to a higher cash distribution received from Sisecam Wyoming in the third quarter of 2023 stemming from strong operating performance in the first half of the year.
International soda ash prices were significantly lower in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the first half of the year primarily due to new supply from China. NRP believes lower international prices will persist throughout the remainder of the year and into next year as the market absorbs the additional supply. Sisecam Wyoming's domestic soda ash sales prices are expected to remain above the spot market for the rest of this year as a result of negotiated 2023 domestic sales contracts entered into at the end of 2022. As domestic sales contracts for 2024 begin to be negotiated, NRP believes contracted sales prices will be set at lower levels as the market contends with recessionary headwinds and new supply entering the export markets.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and Financing costs in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $2.6 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized in 2022. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.1 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher cash paid for interest in the third quarter of 2023 due to borrowings on the credit facility used for the preferred unit redemptions and warrant repurchases.
NRP redeemed an aggregate of 50,001 preferred units at par with cash in the third quarter of 2023, saving NRP $6.0 million annually in preferred unit cash distributions. Of the originally issued 250,000 preferred units, 71,666 remain outstanding.
In addition, NRP repurchased 752,500 warrants with an exercise price of $22.81 and 60,000 warrants with an exercise price of $34.00 for $33.6 million in cash during the third quarter of 2023. In October, NRP repurchased 650,000 warrants with an exercise price of $34.00 for $22.5 million in cash. After the warrant repurchases in October, 1.54 million warrants with an exercise price of $34.00 remain outstanding.
In August 2023, NRP declared and paid a second quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $3.65 million cash distribution on its preferred units. Today, NRP declared a third quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.
NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.7x at September 30, 2023.
Conference Call
Withholding Information for Foreign Investors
Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.
"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions, redemption of preferred units, redemption of PIK units, common unit distributions, and warrant cash settlements. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.
"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per unit data)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Revenues and other income
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
68,533
$
81,379
$
61,007
$
205,811
$
231,795
Transportation and processing services
4,579
5,969
3,270
11,447
15,377
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
12,401
14,556
26,978
58,633
44,036
Gain on asset sales and disposals
854
354
5
955
699
Total revenues and other income
$
86,367
$
102,258
$
91,260
$
276,846
$
291,907
Operating expenses
Operating and maintenance expenses
$
8,358
$
7,898
$
7,930
$
23,451
$
25,989
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,594
6,850
3,792
12,469
16,565
General and administrative expenses
5,669
4,518
5,643
17,157
14,037
Asset impairments
63
812
69
132
874
Total operating expenses
$
18,684
$
20,078
$
17,434
$
53,209
$
57,465
Income from operations
$
67,683
$
82,180
$
73,826
$
223,637
$
234,442
Other expenses, net
Interest expense, net
$
(3,837
)
$
(5,141
)
$
(3,492
)
$
(10,182
)
$
(22,636
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(2,484
)
-
-
(6,532
)
Total other expenses, net
$
(3,837
)
$
(7,625
)
$
(3,492
)
$
(10,182
)
$
(29,168
)
Net income
$
63,846
$
74,555
$
70,334
$
213,455
$
205,274
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
(2,936
)
(7,500
)
(4,971
)
(14,568
)
(22,500
)
Less: redemption of preferred units
(17,083
)
-
(27,618
)
(60,929
)
-
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
$
43,827
$
67,055
$
37,745
$
137,958
$
182,774
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
42,951
$
65,714
$
36,990
$
135,199
$
179,119
Net income attributable to the general partner
876
1,341
755
2,759
3,655
Net income per common unit
Basic
$
3.40
$
5.25
$
2.93
$
10.72
$
14.36
Diluted
2.91
3.71
2.49
8.88
10.24
Net income
$
63,846
$
74,555
$
70,334
$
213,455
$
205,274
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
2,200
289
911
(16,472
)
(1,179
)
Comprehensive income
$
66,046
$
74,844
$
71,245
$
196,983
$
204,095
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
63,846
$
74,555
$
70,334
$
213,455
$
205,274
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,594
6,850
3,792
12,469
16,565
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
23,010
10,339
32,350
66,140
34,055
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(12,401
)
(14,556
)
(26,978
)
(58,633
)
(44,036
)
Gain on asset sales and disposals
(854
)
(354
)
(5
)
(955
)
(699
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
2,484
-
-
6,532
Asset impairments
63
812
69
132
874
Bad debt expense
1,621
1
(198
)
813
641
Unit-based compensation expense
2,766
1,429
2,646
7,903
4,216
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
477
215
541
1,043
1,887
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,610
)
2,494
(361
)
4,090
(10,118
)
Accounts payable
(381
)
210
72
(850
)
223
Accrued liabilities
498
278
2,019
(6,288
)
(4,831
)
Accrued interest
599
3,177
(627
)
235
3,014
Deferred revenue
(2,163
)
(7,519
)
(2,646
)
(4,963
)
(17,094
)
Other items, net
(123
)
2,081
342
(1,399
)
1,447
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
78,942
$
82,496
$
81,350
$
233,192
$
197,950
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
$
855
$
353
$
5
$
961
$
699
Return of long-term contract receivable
622
575
610
1,830
1,138
Capital expenditures
-
(59
)
(8
)
(10
)
(59
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
1,477
$
869
$
607
$
2,781
$
1,778
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt borrowings
$
50,000
$
-
$
70,834
$
215,034
$
-
Debt repayments
(25,000
)
(60,494
)
(61,365
)
(176,061
)
(197,665
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
(9,669
)
(9,571
)
(9,669
)
(60,238
)
(24,813
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
(4,437
)
(7,500
)
(7,396
)
(19,919
)
(22,758
)
Redemption of preferred units
(50,001
)
-
(80,834
)
(178,334
)
-
Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind
-
-
-
-
(19,321
)
Warrant settlement
(33,608
)
-
-
(33,608
)
-
Other items, net
(23
)
(4,219
)
(452
)
(3,527
)
(9,754
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(72,738
)
$
(81,784
)
$
(88,882
)
$
(256,653
)
$
(274,311
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
7,681
$
1,581
$
(6,925
)
$
(20,680
)
$
(74,583
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10,730
59,356
17,655
39,091
135,520
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
18,411
$
60,937
$
10,730
$
18,411
$
60,937
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
3,050
$
1,729
$
3,960
$
9,484
$
18,501
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,411
$
39,091
Accounts receivable, net
38,569
42,701
Other current assets, net
2,570
1,822
Total current assets
$
59,550
$
83,614
Land
24,008
24,008
Mineral rights, net
400,548
412,312
Intangible assets, net
14,014
14,713
Equity in unconsolidated investment
282,491
306,470
Long-term contract receivable, net
26,997
28,946
Other long-term assets, net
7,601
7,068
Total assets
$
815,209
$
877,131
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,143
$
1,992
Accrued liabilities
6,511
11,916
Accrued interest
1,224
989
Current portion of deferred revenue
6,399
6,256
Current portion of long-term debt, net
36,780
39,076
Total current liabilities
$
52,057
$
60,229
Deferred revenue
35,076
40,181
Long-term debt, net
170,735
129,205
Other non-current liabilities
6,833
5,472
Total liabilities
$
264,701
$
235,087
Commitments and contingencies
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (71,666 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
$
47,181
$
164,587
Partners' capital
Common unitholders' interest (12,634,642 and 12,505,996 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
$
461,043
$
404,799
General partner's interest
7,196
5,977
Warrant holders' interest
32,843
47,964
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,245
18,717
Total partners' capital
$
503,327
$
477,457
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
815,209
$
877,131
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income (Loss)
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2022
12,506
$
404,799
$
5,977
$
47,964
$
18,717
$
477,457
Net income (1)
-
77,690
1,585
-
-
79,275
Redemption of preferred units
-
(15,904
)
(324
)
-
-
(16,228
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(40,082
)
(818
)
-
-
(40,900
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,924
)
(162
)
-
-
(8,086
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
129
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(1,178
)
-
-
-
(1,178
)
Capital contribution
-
-
142
-
-
142
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
(19,583
)
(19,583
)
Balance at March 31, 2023
12,635
$
417,401
$
6,400
$
47,964
$
(866
)
$
470,899
Net income (2)
-
68,927
1,407
-
-
70,334
Redemption of preferred units
-
(27,065
)
(553
)
-
-
(27,618
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,476
)
(193
)
-
-
(9,669
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,248
)
(148
)
-
-
(7,396
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
2,299
-
-
-
2,299
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
911
911
Balance at June 30, 2023
12,635
$
444,838
$
6,913
$
47,964
$
45
$
499,760
Net income (3)
-
62,569
1,277
-
-
63,846
Redemption of preferred units
-
(16,741
)
(342
)
-
-
(17,083
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,475
)
(194
)
-
-
(9,669
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(4,349
)
(88
)
-
-
(4,437
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
2,318
-
-
-
2,318
Warrant settlement
-
(18,117
)
(370
)
(15,121
)
-
(33,608
)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
2,200
2,200
Balance at September 30, 2023
12,635
$
461,043
$
7,196
$
32,843
$
2,245
$
503,327
(1)
Net income includes $6.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)
Net income includes $5.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.9 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.
(3)
Net income includes $2.9 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.9 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Accumulated
Other
Total
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Comprehensive
Partners'
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2021
12,351
$
203,062
$
1,787
$
47,964
$
3,211
$
256,024
Net income (1)
-
62,621
1,278
-
-
63,899
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(5,559
)
(113
)
-
-
(5,672
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,603
)
(155
)
-
-
(7,758
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
155
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
(1,754
)
-
-
-
(1,754
)
Capital contribution
-
-
112
-
-
112
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
2,545
2,545
Balance at March 31, 2022
12,506
$
250,767
$
2,909
$
47,964
$
5,756
$
307,396
Net income (1)
-
65,484
1,336
-
-
66,820
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,379
)
(191
)
-
-
(9,570
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,350
)
(150
)
-
-
(7,500
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
1,231
-
-
-
1,231
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
(4,013
)
(4,013
)
Balance at June 30, 2022
12,506
$
300,753
$
3,904
$
47,964
$
1,743
$
354,364
Net income (1)
-
73,064
1,491
-
-
74,555
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(9,380
)
(191
)
-
-
(9,571
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(7,350
)
(150
)
-
-
(7,500
)
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
-
1,245
-
-
-
1,245
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
289
289
Balance at September 30, 2022
12,506
$
358,332
$
5,054
$
47,964
$
2,032
$
413,382
(1)
Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and June 30, 2023:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Revenues
$
73,112
$
12,401
$
-
$
85,513
Gain on asset sales and disposals
854
-
-
854
Total revenues and other income
$
73,966
$
12,401
$
-
$
86,367
Asset impairments
$
63
$
-
$
-
$
63
Net income (loss)
$
61,009
$
12,348
$
(9,511
)
$
63,846
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
65,661
$
22,957
$
(5,669
)
$
82,949
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
60,938
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
78,942
Investing activities
$
1,477
$
-
$
-
$
1,477
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(72,738
)
$
(72,738
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
62,415
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
80,419
Free cash flow (1)
$
61,560
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
79,564
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
$
87,348
$
14,556
$
-
$
101,904
Gain on asset sales and disposals
354
-
-
354
Total revenues and other income
$
87,702
$
14,556
$
-
$
102,258
Asset impairments
$
812
$
-
$
-
$
812
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Investing activities
$
928
$
-
$
(59
)
$
869
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(81,784
)
$
(81,784
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Free cash flow (1)
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Revenues
$
64,277
$
26,978
$
-
$
91,255
Gain on asset sales and disposals
5
-
-
5
Total revenues and other income
$
64,282
$
26,978
$
-
$
91,260
Asset impairments
$
69
$
-
$
-
$
69
Net income (loss)
$
52,510
$
26,964
$
(9,140
)
$
70,334
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
56,366
$
32,336
$
(5,643
)
$
83,059
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
55,040
$
32,326
$
(6,016
)
$
81,350
Investing activities
$
615
$
-
$
(8
)
$
607
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(88,882
)
$
(88,882
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
55,655
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,957
Free cash flow (1)
$
55,650
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,952
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:
Operating Segments
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Revenues
$
217,258
$
58,633
$
-
$
275,891
Gain on asset sales and disposals
955
-
-
955
Total revenues and other income
$
218,213
$
58,633
$
-
$
276,846
Asset impairments
$
132
$
-
$
-
$
132
Net income (loss)
$
182,400
$
58,408
$
(27,353
)
$
213,455
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
194,987
$
65,915
$
(17,157
)
$
243,745
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
189,836
$
65,901
$
(22,545
)
$
233,192
Investing activities
$
2,791
$
-
$
(10
)
$
2,781
Financing activities
$
(583
)
$
-
$
(256,070
)
$
(256,653
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
192,627
$
65,901
$
(22,555
)
$
235,973
Free cash flow (1)
$
191,666
$
65,901
$
(22,555
)
$
235,012
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
$
247,172
$
44,036
$
-
$
291,208
Gain on asset sales and disposals
699
-
-
699
Total revenues and other income
$
247,871
$
44,036
$
-
$
291,907
Asset impairments
$
874
$
-
$
-
$
874
Net income (loss)
$
204,548
$
43,931
$
(43,205
)
$
205,274
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
221,987
$
33,950
$
(14,037
)
$
241,900
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
194,475
$
33,934
$
(30,459
)
$
197,950
Investing activities
$
1,837
$
-
$
(59
)
$
1,778
Financing activities
$
(614
)
$
-
$
(273,697
)
$
(274,311
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
196,312
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,728
Free cash flow (1)
$
195,613
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,029
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per ton data)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
Coal sales volumes (tons)
Appalachia
Northern
284
440
390
1,053
1,260
Central
3,429
3,503
3,352
10,390
10,238
Southern
741
498
693
2,016
1,171
Total Appalachia
4,454
4,441
4,435
13,459
12,669
Illinois Basin
2,541
3,490
1,631
5,482
8,395
Northern Powder River Basin
1,364
835
881
3,330
2,772
Gulf Coast
479
188
139
676
324
Total coal sales volumes
8,838
8,954
7,086
22,947
24,160
Coal royalty revenue per ton
Appalachia
Northern
$
5.54
$
6.74
$
6.87
$
7.59
$
9.48
Central
8.20
9.04
8.49
8.89
10.85
Southern
11.88
9.78
10.85
12.41
14.28
Illinois Basin
3.98
2.57
3.15
3.63
2.30
Northern Powder River Basin
4.86
4.56
4.62
4.74
4.24
Gulf Coast
0.69
0.59
0.71
0.68
0.58
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
6.29
5.85
6.77
7.04
7.08
Coal royalty revenues
Appalachia
Northern
$
1,573
$
2,965
$
2,681
$
7,991
$
11,946
Central
28,111
31,680
28,445
92,362
111,121
Southern
8,806
4,872
7,521
25,024
16,725
Total Appalachia
38,490
39,517
38,647
125,377
139,792
Illinois Basin
10,108
8,967
5,141
19,924
19,331
Northern Powder River Basin
6,627
3,805
4,066
15,768
11,751
Gulf Coast
330
111
98
461
187
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
55,555
52,400
47,952
161,530
171,061
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases
(11
)
(19
)
8
(3
)
(286
)
Total coal royalty revenues
$
55,544
$
52,381
$
47,960
$
161,527
$
170,775
Other revenues
Production lease minimum revenues
$
850
$
1,885
$
562
$
2,025
$
3,542
Minimum lease straight-line revenues
4,464
4,778
4,447
13,414
14,235
Carbon neutral initiative revenues
681
8,600
115
2,914
8,600
Wheelage revenues
2,385
2,977
3,284
9,538
11,073
Property tax revenues
1,770
1,360
1,470
4,710
4,527
Coal overriding royalty revenues
827
1,367
150
1,165
2,307
Lease amendment revenues
623
759
848
2,322
2,450
Aggregates royalty revenues
736
884
686
2,175
2,691
Oil and gas royalty revenues
324
6,170
1,214
5,126
10,890
Other revenues
329
218
271
895
705
Total other revenues
$
12,989
$
28,998
$
13,047
$
44,284
$
61,020
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
68,533
$
81,379
$
61,007
$
205,811
$
231,795
Transportation and processing services revenues
4,579
5,969
3,270
11,447
15,377
Gain on asset sales and disposals
854
354
5
955
699
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income
$
73,966
$
87,702
$
64,282
$
218,213
$
247,871
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
61,009
$
12,348
$
(9,511
)
$
63,846
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(12,401
)
-
(12,401
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
23,010
-
23,010
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,837
3,837
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
4,589
-
5
4,594
Add: asset impairments
63
-
-
63
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,661
$
22,957
$
(5,669
)
$
82,949
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(14,556
)
-
(14,556
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
10,339
-
10,339
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
5,141
5,141
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,484
2,484
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
-
-
6,850
Add: asset impairments
812
-
-
812
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
52,510
$
26,964
$
(9,140
)
$
70,334
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(26,978
)
-
(26,978
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
32,350
-
32,350
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,492
3,492
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,787
-
5
3,792
Add: asset impairments
69
-
-
69
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,366
$
32,336
$
(5,643
)
$
83,059
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
182,400
$
58,408
$
(27,353
)
$
213,455
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(58,633
)
-
(58,633
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
66,140
-
66,140
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
10,182
10,182
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
12,455
-
14
12,469
Add: asset impairments
132
-
-
132
Adjusted EBITDA
$
194,987
$
65,915
$
(17,157
)
$
243,745
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
204,548
$
43,931
$
(43,205
)
$
205,274
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(44,036
)
-
(44,036
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
34,055
-
34,055
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
22,636
22,636
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
6,532
6,532
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,565
-
-
16,565
Add: asset impairments
874
-
-
874
Adjusted EBITDA
$
221,987
$
33,950
$
(14,037
)
$
241,900
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
60,938
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
78,942
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
855
-
-
855
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
622
-
-
622
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
62,415
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
80,419
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(855
)
-
-
(855
)
Free cash flow
$
61,560
$
22,958
$
(4,954
)
$
79,564
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
1,477
$
-
$
-
$
1,477
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(72,738
)
(72,738
)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
353
-
-
353
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
575
-
-
575
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(353
)
-
-
(353
)
Free cash flow
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
928
$
-
$
(59
)
$
869
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(81,784
)
(81,784
)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
55,040
$
32,326
$
(6,016
)
$
81,350
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
5
-
-
5
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
610
-
-
610
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(8
)
(8
)
Distributable cash flow
$
55,655
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,957
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(5
)
-
-
(5
)
Free cash flow
$
55,650
$
32,326
$
(6,024
)
$
81,952
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
615
$
-
$
(8
)
$
607
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(88,882
)
(88,882
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Mineral
Corporate and
(In thousands)
Rights
Soda Ash
Financing
Total
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
189,836
$
65,901
$
(22,545
)
$
233,192
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
961
-
-
961
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,830
-
-
1,830
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(10
)
(10
)
Distributable cash flow
$
192,627
$
65,901
$
(22,555
)
$
235,973
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(961
)
-
-
(961
)
Free cash flow
$
191,666
$
65,901
$
(22,555
)
$
235,012
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
2,791
$
-
$
(10
)
$
2,781
Net cash used in financing activities
(583
)
-
(256,070
)
(256,653
)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
194,475
$
33,934
$
(30,459
)
$
197,950
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
699
-
-
699
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,138
-
-
1,138
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
196,312
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,728
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(699
)
-
-
(699
)
Free cash flow
$
195,613
$
33,934
$
(30,518
)
$
199,029
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
1,837
$
-
$
(59
)
$
1,778
Net cash used in financing activities
(614
)
-
(273,697
)
(274,311
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
Last 12
Months
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
68,888
$
72,900
$
81,350
$
78,942
$
302,080
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
384
101
5
855
1,345
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
585
598
610
622
2,415
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
(59
)
(2
)
(8
)
-
(69
)
Distributable cash flow
$
69,798
$
73,597
$
81,957
$
80,419
$
305,771
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(384
)
(101
)
(5
)
(855
)
(1,345
)
Free cash flow
$
69,414
$
73,496
$
81,952
$
79,564
$
304,426
Leverage Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
Last 12
Months
Net income
$
63,218
$
79,275
$
70,334
$
63,846
$
276,673
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(15,759
)
(19,254
)
(26,978
)
(12,401
)
(74,392
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,780
10,780
32,350
23,010
76,920
Add: interest expense, net
3,638
2,853