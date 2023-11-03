The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Portugal is expected to post marginal growth of 0.8% in real terms in 2023, following estimated annual growth of 1% in 2022, owing to headwinds caused by rising inflationary pressure, high construction costs, a reduction in export volumes, and a fall in the number of building permits issued.

According to the data released by Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the first eleven months of 2022 was down by 2.8% year on year (YoY).

The publisher expects growth in the Portuguese construction industry to register to gather pace from 2024, supported by the 2030 National Investment Program (PNI), under which the government plans to spend EUR21.7 billion ($22.2 billion) on transport projects by 2030. Of the total investment, the program includes investment of EUR10.5 billion ($10.7 billion) in 16 rail projects by 2030.

This includes a new Lisbon Porto high-speed line, a new cross-border Porto Vigo line with the modernization and complete electrification of the network by 2030. The government also aims to phase out coal-based power plants in the country by 2035, and become a carbon-neutral country by 2050, which will also drive industry growth.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government is focused on reducing dependency on energy imports, oil demand and associated emissions through transport decarbonization, with over EUR10 billion ($10.2 billion) of investments in electrified rail and public transport, favourable tax treatment for electric vehicles and support for charging infrastructure by 2025.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Portugal. It provides:

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

