Turnover of Apranga Group in October 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 32.0 million in October 2023 and increased by 12.6% compared to October 2022.



The turnover of October 2023 is the highest monthly turnover Apranga Group has ever reached.

In October 2023, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 13.4%, in Latvia increased by 15.7% and in Estonia grew by 4.5% year-to-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 263.3 million in January through October 2023 and increased by 11.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

In January-October 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 10.3% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 11.0% and in Estonia increased by 13.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (98 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.4 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801