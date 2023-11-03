ThinkSono Ltd: ThinkSono Partners With NYU Langone Health to Conduct Study of Ultrasound AI Guidance Software for DVT Detection

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / ThinkSono Ltd ("ThinkSono") a leading ultrasound AI company has partnered with NYU Langone Health as a trial site to launch the first U.S. based clinical trial of ThinkSono Guidance - a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound software that enables more rapid and portable diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).





NYU Langone Health Research staff

Left: Moira McGevna, right: Giancarlo Speranza, not pictured: Dr. Amir Mullick, Gina Bernardez, Keerthi Harish, Dr Glenn Jacobowitz. ThinkSono Guidance App (right) and a compatible handheld ultrasound device (left)

DVT: A leading cause of preventable hospital death

DVT, a condition in which blood clots develop in veins, affects up to 300,000 Americans every year and is common in hospitalized patients. DVT can lead to potentially fatal complications like the spread of blood clots to the heart and lungs (known as pulmonary embolism, PE) as well as debilitating long-term swelling and pain of the legs (called post-thrombotic syndrome). DVT is also a significant driver of healthcare costs, costing the U.S. healthcare system up to $10 billion each year. NYU Langone's vascular surgeons are experts in the treatment of these conditions, with extensive experience in conducting clinical trials.

The ThinkSono Guidance System technology leverages the power of AI to potentially detect DVT more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively compared to traditional methods.

"We're tackling a major issue that can affect a wide range of patients," notes Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, the Frank J. Veith, MD Professor of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at NYU Langone and a world-renowned expert on venous disease.

Dr. Jacobowitz, who is President of the American Venous Forum and principal investigator for the NYU Langone study, notes that "an effective ultrasound guidance technology would be a powerful tool in our diagnostic arsenal. It's the kind of innovation through which NYU Langone can literally change the way high-quality, efficient care is delivered to patients on a daily basis. The potential impact in the U.S. and abroad is enormous."

Researchers will perform traditional ultrasound scans in patients with and without DVT, as well as ThinkSono Guidance System scans. The performance of both methods will be compared to assess and validate the accuracy of the ThinkSono system.

Medical students from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine will also aid in conducting the trial as a part of the school's hands-on research curriculum. Giancarlo Speranza and Keerthi Harish are two medical students at NYU's joint MD/MBA program participating in the study.

"This opportunity captures a lot of what our program is about- clinical excellence, innovative thinking, and doing good for our patients," notes Speranza. "The chance to impact the field on this scale is why I chose NYU Grossman."

Harish adds, "One of the exciting aspects of this study is that we will be able to better understand not only how this technology performs but how AI-enabled solutions can be implemented in real-world clinical settings."

The research team hopes to conclude the study and publish the results in the coming year, in preparation for subsequent FDA submission.

"We always aim to have our research translate into tangible, real-world effects," says Dr. Thomas Maldonado, Medical Director of the NYU Langone Venous Thromboembolic Center. "With this trial, we can help patients and develop the next generation of physician-leaders."

Fouad Al Noor, CEO of ThinkSono, added, "I'm very pleased with the partnership we have with NYU Langone Health and it shows how forward-thinking the institution is by trialing cutting-edge AI technologies that may benefit patients, providers, and ultimately patient lives."

About ThinkSono

Founded in 2016, ThinkSono (www.thinksono.com) has developed the world's first real-time Ultrasound AI software to enable non-ultrasound healthcare staff to perform DVT scans. This technology addresses the worldwide unmet medical need for better DVT detection.

Furthermore, ThinkSono is developing training solutions for other ultrasound AI applications which aim to increase access to ultrasound imaging and upskilling non-ultrasound trained healthcare staff to perform key ultrasound scans. ThinkSono's DVT solution has already been trialed in hospitals across the UK, EU and is now expanding into the U.S.

With several patents granted and multiple peer-reviewed papers published in prominent journals such as Nature Digital Medicine, ThinkSono has demonstrated its leadership in the Ultrasound AI space. The company aims to enable any healthcare professional to use the power of ultrasound to diagnose disease and increase the universal access to ultrasound imaging.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is one of the largest healthcare systems in the Northeast, with more than 46,000 employees. NYU Langone Health is ranked #3 in the U.S. and #1 in New York State on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 "Best Hospitals Honor Roll."

