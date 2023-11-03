EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

PlusPlus announces Results of Buyback offer for EUR 2022/2026 Bonds



03.11.2023

PlusPlus announces Results of Buyback offer for EUR 2022/2026 Bonds



Tallinn, Estonia, 3 November 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has achieved an acceptance rate of approximately 33% for the EUR 2022/2026 buyback offer, being ongoing from 11 October to 27 October 2023. Investors representing 25,165 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 25.165 million thus accepted the buyback offer at a discount of 45% on the nominal value with a price of EUR 550 per note plus accrued interest until 31 July 2023. The settlement date for the discounted buyback is prior to 31 December 2023, but after the payment of interest payable to the bondholders as of 31 July 2023 assuming interest payment due by the end of July 2023 is made as well. The buyback of the EUR 2022/2026 bonds is part of a financing to restructure the operations in order to restructure the existing debt and obtain new financing for the further implementation of the business plan. For bondholders who have not accepted the discounted buyback offer, the current terms will continue to apply, with repayment of the bond expected at maturity. PlusPlus will inform investors about the next steps in due course.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital AS

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 300 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



