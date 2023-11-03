Goose Creek Candle Company: Elf X Goose Creek Launching November 2023

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of "Elf" with New Christmas Candles by Goose Creek

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / "The best way to spread Christmas cheer may be singing loud for all to hear…" but lighting up a new Elf x Goose Creek 3-wick candle can help you create a magical Christmas escape every day!

Elf Candle Collection

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Goose Creek have partnered to launch a new collaboration of holiday candles that will transport you straight to the North Pole. This unique holiday collection, inspired by Buddy the Elf and his grand adventures, features a range of scents that capture the essence of the film in fragrances such as Candy Cane Forest, Throne of Lies, and Son of a Nutcracker - just to name a few.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek Candle Company, says, "We are excited to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery on this festive 'Elf' collection. This film is a Goose Creek family favorite, and we wanted to create something to celebrate the 20th anniversary with our Goose Creek fans. These candles are the perfect addition to any home during the holiday season and truly capture the spirit of Christmas with Buddy the Elf."

Goose Creek, the American fragrance brand, was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has grown to be one of America's top candle and fragrance brands. All products are available online, and select fan favorites are available in Walmart stores nationwide. Each candle promises a long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean burning experience. Goose Creek fragrance products fall within the premium market space with a price range from $13.99 to $25.50, depending on the collection and seasonality. Other brand collaborations include the most recent collection with Little Debbie®, where Goose Creek captures the aromas of America's Favorite Snacks, and Candy Land®, a collection of 3-Wick candles that capture this classic board game's sweet and sugary scents.

Bring the magic of Buddy the Elf into your home this holiday season with the Elf® x Goose Creek candle collection. Order the complete collection of 10 unique fragrances at goosecreekcandle.com.

Visit goosecreekcandle.com to shop the entire "Elf" collection and other premium fragrance options. See 3-Wick Candles, Single-Wick Candles, Wax Melts, and more.

Learn more about the Elf® x Goose Creek candle collaboration here.

