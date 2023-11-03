Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ) announces that it has finalised its acquisition of the entire share capital of Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), which holds exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery until 2034. This announcement follows the approval granted by the Irish National Lottery regulator at the beginning of October.

The acquisition of PLI, which was finalised today, is the Group's first venture operating a lottery outside France, and reflects FDJ's strategic ambition to become an international B2C operator in lottery, sports betting and online gaming.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ Group, said: "La Française des Jeux has opened a new chapter in its history by fulfilling its ambition to expand its international presence as a lottery and online gaming operator. The synergies between FDJ and Premier Lotteries Ireland will draw on our respective and acknowledged skills to offer people in Ireland a recreational, responsible range of games."

Premier Lotteries Ireland's CEO Andrew Algeo added: "FDJ's backing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in PLI's history, which will benefit Ireland's National Lottery and its many stakeholders. I am grateful to both Ontario Teachers' and An Post who have been generous supporters of PLI, and the National Lottery has grown substantially and sustainably on their watch. The PLI team looks forward to further improving the Irish National Lottery with FDJ and contributing to FDJ's international lottery expansion."

In 2022, Premier Lotteries Ireland recorded gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €399 million and reported net gaming revenue of €140 million with an EBITDA margin comparable to that of FDJ. PLI has held the Irish National Lottery licence since 2014 and holds exclusive rights to operate this until November 2034.

With more than 200 employees, Premier Lotteries Ireland offers a range of around 40 games, available through a diversified network of more than 5,300 points of sale as well as online, with over 15% digital sales. Draw games make up two-thirds of its sales, and instant-win games one-third. In 2022, PLI redistributed 65% of its gross gaming revenue (GGR), or nearly €260 million, to more than 4,000 charities and Good Causes.

A strategic plan aimed at accelerating PLI's growth and boosting profitability is being jointly drawn up. The plan is based on sharing the two operators' best practices and on FDJ's experience to enhance PLI's instant-win games portfolio, boost the draw games player base and further improve the digital experience for players in Ireland.

