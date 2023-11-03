Arix Bioscience PLC: PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding

DJ PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding 03-Nov-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc ("Company") PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 40,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 3rd November 2023 at a price of GBP1.15 per share. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peregrine Moncreiffe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)GBP Volume(s) c) 40,000 1.15 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 40,000 - Price GBP46,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 3 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact: Kin Company Secretarial Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 8819 6486

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: DSH TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 282725 EQS News ID: 1765125 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)