Envela Corporation: Envela to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

About Envela

Envela a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. At Envela, we execute with passion, and with meticulous attention to detail, trying not to be all things to all people, but remaining focused on what we know best.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

