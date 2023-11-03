SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / On Oct. 26 (Tucson) and Oct. 28 (Phoenix), the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Arizona Chapter, honored Ross and Patty McCallister, owners of MC Companies at their annual gala events, [raising $459,000 towards CF efforts] with the prestigious "Breath of Life" award for their philanthropy and support of Cystic Fibrosis. They have been two of the biggest supporters and champions of Cystic Fibrosis in Arizona.??





MC Companies' Owners Receive Accolades From the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Charles Colmark, Area Director, CFF; Michael Boyle, MD, CFF CEO/President; Dr. Carole Griego, AZ Board Chair and CF National Board Member; Dr. Bob Griego; CF Fighter Jennifer Griego; Ross and Patty McCallister, Peter Hodge - emcee and CF father.





Ross and Patty grew up in New Mexico on opposite sides of the state. They met in 1971 as college freshmen at New Mexico State University. They were married in 1974 and have two daughters, Amanda and Anna. Their family of four moved to Tucson, AZ, in 1983. Together, they created The McCallister Company, a real estate development and management firm owning and managing multifamily investments across Southern Arizona. Being very active parents, they continuously volunteered at school events, sporting events, Girl Scout meetings, and church. In 2001, they merged their business with partner Ken McElroy to create MC Companies. Ross and Ken have expanded the business to three states and nine cities, managing 7,500 apartment units and employing over 280 people.

As their family grew, Patty and Ross welcomed Amanda's husband Tom and their son Mac, and Anna's husband Kevin and their daughters Jolene and Cecilia. In 2007, at six months old, Jolene was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, and in 2012, Cecilia was diagnosed at birth. With this diagnosis, Patty and Ross focused their fundraising goals towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a disease they had never heard of until Jolene's diagnosis.

As the business grew, so did their efforts in community service. One of MC Companies' Core Values is "Be Giving." The MC Companies "Sharing the Good Life Foundation" was created to further that Core Value. Together with their partners and employees, they have volunteered thousands of hours and raised over $1 million towards finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Blessed with giving hearts, Patty and Ross also fundraise for Autism Awareness, New Mexico State University First Time College Student Scholarships, University of Arizona College of Nursing Scholarships, and various local and regional charities.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation works to cure cystic fibrosis and provide all those diagnosed with CF the opportunity to lead long and fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality care.

"Though they may not actively seek publicity, their remarkable impact on our work in Arizona and across the country has not gone unnoticed, leading the community to earnestly request a celebration of their achievements," said Charles Colmark, Area Director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, on recognizing The McCallisters. ??

Note From MC Companies

Join us for the family-friendly Valley of the Sun Great Strides Walk on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Mesa Riverview Park starting at 9 a.m. Enjoy a one-mile fun walk, candy carnival, character meet & greet, Santa Claus, and much more.

Contact Information

Caulene Flores

Marketing & Communications Manager

cflores@mccompanies.com

(480) 313-5409

SOURCE: MC Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799195/mc-companies-owners-receive-accolades-from-the-cystic-fibrosis-foundation