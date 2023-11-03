MLG Capital Announced as Premier Sponsor of National Association of the Estate Planners and Council Annual Conference in Florida on Nov. 12-16

MLG Principal and Vice Presidents to Lead Educational Session on Transitioning Real Estate Wealth to Heirs & Important Tax Structuring Considerations

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced it will serve as a premier sponsor of the 60th Annual NAEPC Conference taking place Nov. 12-16 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The annual conference offers estate planning professionals an opportunity to collaborate on industry ideas and trends while forging multi-disciplinary relationships.

MLG will lead an educational session featuring CEO and Principal Timothy J. Wallen, Senior Vice President William "Billy" Fox and Senior Vice President and Controller Richard Reuter. The session titled "Strategies for Transitioning Real Estate Wealth to Heirs & Important Tax Structuring Considerations" will offer conference attendees the opportunity to learn from MLG's team of experts on new approaches to estate planning. This session will also be available as an online webinar for conference attendees, and MLG will be hosting an additional webinar in December that will be available on-demand for NAEPC members.

"We are proud to share our decades of experience that have allowed us to create innovative solutions, like our Legacy Fund, to transitioning real estate wealth as part of estate planning and management," said Wallen. "We look forward to the dynamic discussions and shared learning opportunities with estate planning professionals from around the country."

MLG will have an exhibition space in the exhibit hall at the conference where the team will be available to attendees for one-on-one conversations, to answer questions and demonstrate the firm's extensive investment offerings.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. MLG's Legacy Fund, a first-of-its-kind real estate divesting fund, provides owners of commercial real estate a tax-deferred exit option to contribute their property in exchange for units of a professionally managed, diversified real estate fund. The Legacy Fund made its first acquisition in February 2021 after years of planning. To date, it has grown to exceed $1 billion in assets, including interests in 81 properties across 17 states that encompass 15 million square feet and ±14,500 multifamily units.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±45 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 38,650 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.7 billion, as of 9/30/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 6/30/2023. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 6/30/2023. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

