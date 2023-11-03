Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
03.11.2023
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 3 November 2023 it repurchased 113,569 Equity Shares of 1p each at 148.31 per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 39,633,740.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 39,633,740 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 66,962,991.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 November 2023


