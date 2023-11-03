Readymag Inc: Readymag Gets Red Dot Award for 'The Faces Behind Typefaces' Digital Editorial

The digital tool has earned global recognition for its innovative project about the legacy of the Type Directors Club

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Readymag, the design tool for creating websites without coding, has been honored with the Red Dot Award for Brands and Communication Design 2023. The award-winning project, "The Faces Behind Typefaces," is a digital editorial shedding light on the significance of the Type Directors Club (TDC) and its medalists in the global design and typography community. The announcement of the winners took place on November 3, 2023, at the Red Dot Gala in Berlin.

The Faces Behind Typefaces

Readymag digital editorial

"The Faces Behind Typefaces" received the Red Dot Award in the Brands & Communication Design category as a Webspecial project.

"The 'Faces Behind Typefaces' digital editorial has found resonance within the global design and typography community," says Diana Kasay, co-founder and CEO of Readymag. "The Red Dot Award is our common win. It was born as a result of fruitful collaboration with TDC, and it vividly illustrates Readymag's goal - to push the limits of web design together with creators. This project serves as a clear demonstration of Readymag's creative potential as an innovative tool for storytelling and design."

"We're proud that The Faces Behind Typefaces has documented some of the greats of the profession and provides an engaging, informative, lasting forum for their high-regarded creative thinking and work," commented Carol Waller, executive director of the Type Directors Club, the leading organization for the global type community and part of The One Club for Creativity. "The greats featured in The Faces Behind Typefaces are truly global in stature and influence, and many of their creations are still in use today. Highlighting and celebrating these people behind their great work is a critical way of informing and educating the current and next generation of creatives in general, and typographers and type designers in particular."

Designed to foster meaningful dialogue between generations of typographers, "The Faces Behind Typefaces" connects prominent figures in the field of type design. "The Faces Behind Typefaces" is a deep-dive into the impact and legacy of the TDC Medal and past medalists consisting of seven chapters. Sven Lindhorst-Emme discusses Paula Scher's role in type design, Qian Sun focuses on Paul Rand's legacy, Douglas Davis emphasizes Ed Benguiat's impact on creative fields, Akira Kobayashi reminisces about Adrian Frutiger, Fer Cozzi explores the educational mission of Rubén Fontana, Luisa Baeta delves into Gerard Unger and his visionary ideas, and Jean-Baptiste Levée examines the liberating role of Emigre.

Readymag is a design tool for creating outstanding websites without code. It aims to inspire, educate, and nurture its user community by creating multi-genre web projects that explore the backbones of design and capture the spirit of the modern web era.

