PureCycle Technologies, Inc.: PureCycle Makes First Commercial Shipment to Formerra

IRONTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT), today, sent out its first truckload of Ultra-Pure Recycled ("UPR") resin. This first shipment of PureFive will be delivered to Formerra, a leading engineered materials distributor. Formerra is the primary authorized North American distributor of PureCycle's UPR resin, PureFive.

"This is a turning point for the future of PureCycle," said PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson. "We have built a strong partnership with Formerra and it's exciting to now provide them with this first truckload of PureFive. We look forward to their continued help in bringing our game-changing product to the market."

Olson added, "This first shipment of resin will provide customers with a no-compromise solution and help them meet both the challenging technical requirements and their sustainability goals. This is an exciting new phase for PureCycle in our quest to create a Pure Planet."

Cathy Dodd, CEO, Formerra added, "This is an exciting next step in our relationship with PureCycle. This first shipment is a sign of great things to come for the future of circularity in plastics. We look forward to continuing down this path with PureCycle as they work to create a large-scale, real-world solution for companies looking to achieve various sustainability goals."

This first shipment of PureFive, made from post-industrial material, will have a variety of commercial applications for markets around the world. Through adjustable melt flow rates and the effective removal of color and odor, PureFive is uniquely positioned to advance the circular economy for plastics.

PureCycle's current global growth strategy includes plans for a second U.S. plant in Augusta, Georgia, as well as facilities in Europe, South Korea and Japan.

###

PureCycle Contact

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

+1 (352) 745-6120

Investor Relations Contact

Charles Place

cplace@purecycle.com

+1 (689) 233-3595

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the outcome of any legal proceedings to which PureCycle is, or may become a party, and the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of PureCycle. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle's future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of PureCycle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in each of PureCycle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and PureCycle's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following:

• PCT's ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth and to continue as a going concern;

• PCT's ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of PCT's UPR resin (as defined below) in food grade applications (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations);

• PCT's ability to comply on an ongoing basis with the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to the UPR resin and PCT's facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations);

• expectations and changes regarding PCT's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and PCT's ability to invest in growth initiatives;

• the ability of PCT's first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the "Ironton Facility") to be appropriately certified by Leidos (as defined below), following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner;

• PCT's ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon it and its subsidiaries by the funding for its operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility;

• PCT's ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of, (i) its first U.S. multi-line facility, located in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility"); (ii) its first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium and (iii) its first commercial-scale Asian plant located in Ulsan, South Korea, in a timely and cost-effective manner;

• PCT's ability to sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at its plastic waste prep ("Feed PreP")

facilities;

• PCT's ability to maintain exclusivity under the Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G") license (as described below);

• the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT's business model and growth strategy;

• the success or profitability of PCT's offtake arrangements;

• the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost;

• PCT's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash;

• developments and projections relating to PCT's competitors and industry;

• the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party including the securities class action case;

• geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations;

• the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including rising interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts;

• turnover or increases in employees and employee-related costs;

• changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages), transportation and materials, including significant inflation, supply chain conditions and its related impact on energy and raw materials, and PCT's ability to obtain them in a timely and cost-effective manner;

• any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the current situation in Israel);

• the potential impact of climate change on PCT, including physical and transition risks, higher regulatory and compliance costs, reputational risks, and availability of capital on attractive terms; and

• operational risk.

SOURCE: PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799371/purecycle-makes-first-commercial-shipment-to-formerra