ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 20:50
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BEK.news: Region 3 ND High School Volleyball Tournament to Be Broadcast Live on BEK TV

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Fans won't miss a moment of the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament next week, as BEK TV brings all the games to living rooms across the state. The action-packed schedule begins with eight teams, each vying for a chance to advance to the state tournament. The coverage schedule is as follows:

Volleyball Image

Volleyball Image
Volleyball Image



Nov. 6 Opening Round Games
Nov. 7 Semifinals Games
Nov. 9 3rd Place Game followed by Championship Game

The tournament will culminate on November 9, with the 3rd place game followed by the highly anticipated Championship game. BEK TV, the region's leading sports broadcaster, will provide comprehensive coverage, including play-by-play commentary and expert analysis to keep viewers informed and engaged throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled to bring the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournaments to our viewers," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV. "High school volleyball is a source of pride and excitement in our community, and we are committed to delivering the most comprehensive and exciting coverage possible. We invite fans of all ages to join us and cheer for their favorite teams as they compete for the top spot."

BEK TV broadcasts statewide through all cable and satellite providers. To see the full schedule and where to watch online, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/region-3-nd-high-school-volleyball-tournament-to-be-broadcast-live-on-bek-tv.

Contact Information

Julie Skaret
BEK Media Relations
bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com
1.701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEKTV

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799400/region-3-nd-high-school-volleyball-tournament-to-be-broadcast-live-on-bek-tv

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
