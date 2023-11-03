Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods to Merge: Merger Announcement will bring Significant Coast-to-Coast Expansion for Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Intellectual property and technology law firms Maschoff Brennan and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods announced today their plans for a strategic combination to expand each firm's intellectual property and litigation services nationwide. The merger, to be effective January 1, 2024, is a strategic response by the two firms to the growing demand from innovative companies for forward-looking, sophisticated, and client focused legal service providers. The combined firm will operate as Maschoff Brennan Gilmore Israelsen & Mauriel dba Maschoff Brennan.

When the combination is finalized, the firm will have more than 45 attorneys in six offices across the United States. The combination will include offices in New York, California, and Utah with specific locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, Salt Lake City, and Park City. The new firm will be led by current Maschoff Brennan Managing Shareholder, Kirk Harris. MKW's Co-Founder, Michael Mauriel, along with three other MKW partners, will be joining Maschoff Brennan's management team after the first of the year.

"We are excited to join with a talented and respected group of attorneys to expand our capabilities in providing exceptional legal services for our clients," said Kirk Harris. "This combination with MKW- including our shared focus on technology-based companies and commercial litigation - makes this move a strategic win designed to meet the growing needs of our clients and MKW's clients."

"We're thrilled by the opportunity to merge with Maschoff Brennan. The collaborative culture and the commitment to client service of both of our firms makes this a win for MKW, Maschoff Brennan, and our clients," said Michael Mauriel. "This combination will allow our firm to expand our capabilities and strengthen the value we offer to clients."

The combined firm will provide clients with a top-tier national intellectual property and complex litigation firm with deep insight into the needs of technology-based companies and a set of sophisticated and creative legal offerings that help in-house teams solve business problems more efficiently.

Both firms have been recognized nationally for their exceptional service to clients. For example, among other recognitions, Maschoff Brennan is consistently recognized as a Band 1 firm by Chambers & Partners and MKW has received National Tier 1 rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

"Together we will be a powerful national force with deep relationships and decades of experience in our respective markets," said Kirk Harris. "And we can't wait to explore the opportunities this merger will create for our clients and our firm."

