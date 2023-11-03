North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Uranium Engages Red Cloud Securities as Market Maker and Investing News Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (formerly Clover Leaf Capital Corp.) (TSXV:NSU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services (the "Red Cloud Agreement") and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. The Company has also entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

Brooke Clements, President and CEO of the Company stated. "We are proud to be working with Red Cloud and INN. As a brand new company, it's important that we monitor the market and communicate effectively with our shareholders and the public."

Red Cloud is a 100%, principal-owned Canadian based IIROC investment dealer focused in the junior resource sector. Its primary businesses include investment banking, equity research, and market stabilization and liquidity services. Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry. Its stated goal is to become the leading global investment boutique in junior resources. The market-making service will be undertaken by Red Cloud, a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Red Cloud $6,000 per month effective November 1, 2023. The Company and Red Cloud act at arm's length, and Red Cloud has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12-month term of the INN Agreement starting November 1, 2023, INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising, and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $100,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com. INN currently holds 333,333 common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The INN and Red Cloud Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a good jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements.

