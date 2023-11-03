NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Corrects Aggregate Amount Received from First Tranche Warrant Exercise and Announces Closing of Mina Luca Acquisition

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) (" NOA " or the " Company ") advises that its press release dated November 1, 2023 (the " Previous Press Release ") contained a numerical error regarding the aggregate amount of money received from the said warrant exercise (the " Warrant Exercise "). The Previous Press Release announced the correct amount of aggregate Warrants exercised (5,519,000 warrants), but the amount of money received by the Company for the Warrant Exercise was stated as $1,505,900 and should be corrected to $1,103,800.

Closing of Mina Luca Acquisition

The Company is pleased to announce that further to the Previous Press Release, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the acquisition of 1,562 hectares in and to a mining property located in Antofagasta de la Sierra, Province of Catamarca, Argentina known as the Mina Luca property (the " Asset "). The Asset acquisition is now closed and further details regarding this transaction can be found in the Company's Previous Press Release, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Except as otherwise stated above, all amounts disclosed in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire and develop assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by industry leaders. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and a total portfolio of approximately 100,000 hectares.

