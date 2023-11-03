AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds promising clinical trial results for a new drug zoliflodacin, which was co-developed by Swiss nonprofit Global Antibiotic Research Development Partnership and U.S.-based company Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics to treat gonorrhea.

The "Gonorrhea Alert" billboards, part of an ongoing outdoor advertisement campaign launched by AHF in the U.S., urges the public to visit the www.FreeSTDCheck.org website to learn more about the disease and find locations to access free testing and affordable care in the U.S. for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

"Antibiotic-resistant sexually transmitted infections have become disturbingly widespread with millions of cases globally. Meanwhile, the number of effective treatments is shrinking because of antibiotic overuse and poor condom use. It's good to see a nonprofit taking the lead in developing a treatment in a space that has not seen significant innovation in many years," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "If approved, zoliflodacin will be an important tool for putting the brakes on gonorrhea-provided it is affordable and accessible-but we must remain vigilant because antimicrobial resistance is an ever-present danger as long as prevention takes a backseat to treatment."

AHF has run awareness marketing campaigns on STI prevention and treatment for many years in the U.S. and globally. Among them is a series of billboards under the theme "Gonorrhea Alert."

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

