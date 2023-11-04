A Taste of China Flavor on Food Section at the 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 18,000 products of 30 categories such as sweets, condiments, canned food, tea leaves, etc., are displayed in Phase 3 of the 134th Canton fair, held from October 31st to November 4th. Visitors are intrigued by the countless exhibits representing profound Chinese cuisine and food culture.

Andini, a buyer from Poland shared with us that "nutrition, good taste, and health" are the most significant factors considered, "I can always find the most original and finely-made products at the Canton Fair".

The edible mushroom industry, which is a featured industry in China, attracted much attention on the fair. The pioneering company Shanghai Dashanhe Edible Technology Co., Ltd., (Dashanhe) presented their Mushroom Essence Seasonings, a healthy condiment naturally extracted from 9 mushrooms with zero additions and zero pigment, a perfect helper for mouthwatering dishes. Click https://goo.su/3SSzLT to get more info about edible mushrooms.

Jammychai (Guangzhou) Food Co., Ltd. (Jammychai) has launched a series of high-quality products on the online platform of Canton Fair. With high-salt liquid-state fermentation techniques and traditional double-fermented process, its Superior First Press Soy Sauce can bring rich flavor, extra depth and deeper color to dishes. Click https://goo.su/cKoP to get more info about condiments.

Zhejiang Cereals Oils & Foodstuffs Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. presents their innovative hand-made yellow wine product under the brand Pagoda: Rice Wine(Ben Yuan).The wine provides rich and unique flavor with the premium glutinous rice from Taihu Lake as the raw material and distiller's yeast made of fine wheat. Click https://goo.su/zmJc for more info.

"We bring Rice Wine(Ben Yuan), Hua Diao Wine, and Shaoxing Wine, as well as other liquor and wine products at the Canton Fair, so that buyers from all around the globe can enjoy the good taste while sinking in the Chinese food culture to experience the charm. We hope to bring more featured products with delicate thoughts to the wider world", the company's representative said.

Top-ranking enterprises are gathering at the 134th Canton Fair to showcase the attractive and profound Chinese cuisine and food culture to global visitors. For additional information about the exhibition, please visit the Canton Fair's official website https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 or get in touch with caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265678/image_5003628_28983166.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-taste-of-china-flavor-on-food-section-at-the-134th-canton-fair-301976951.html