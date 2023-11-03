Anzeige
Samstag, 04.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A3C3HP | ISIN: US24477E1038
NASDAQ
03.11.23
20:45 Uhr
7,235 US-Dollar
+1,175
+19,39 %
Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that in connection with the hiring of Carrie Lazorchak as Definitive Healthcare's new Chief Revenue Officer, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of Definitive Healthcare's Board of Directors granted Ms. Lazorchak an inducement award consisting of 385,695 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") effective November 1, 2023. This award was individually negotiated and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Lazorchak's commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare's 2023 Inducement Plan (the "Plan") and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant. The RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Ms. Lazorchak's continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com


