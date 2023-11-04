Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Mommy Makeover Surgery: Pros And Cons To Know Before Going Under

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2023 / Mommy makeover surgeries have become increasingly popular in recent years. These combination cosmetic procedures include tummy tucks, breast lifts, and liposuction to help mothers restore their pre-baby bodies. Skilled plastic surgeons perform mommy makeovers to assist women struggling with physical changes from pregnancy and breastfeeding. The goal is to boost confidence and self-image by dramatically improving their figure. These transformative cosmetic surgery options are available to mothers seeking a mommy makeover.



Maintaining mommy makeover results for a long time, it's necessary to keep a healthy lifestyle. Image Credit: Deagreez / 123RF.

"With a complete Mommy Makeover, it's important to have a clear picture of how this transformational journey will restore your body contours and boost self confidence. The end result goal is a happier, more vibrant you, with results that align closely with your pre-baby body," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Board-Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

What is a Mommy Makeover?

A mommy makeover surgery is a cosmetic procedure that offers personalized solutions to restore a woman's body after pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding changes.

Is the combination of cosmetic surgeries specifically designed to address issues related to pregnancy. It typically includes surgical procedures such as breast surgery, tightening of abdominal muscles, removal of excess fat from the abdomen ( tummy tuck ), and breast augmentation or reduction.

The goal is to help women achieve a firmer and flatter stomach, improved breast shape, and restored pre-pregnancy body proportionate to your healthy weight. This can provide many women with increased self-confidence and improved body contour leading to a more youthful appearance; all the things that may have been lost during childbirth or after breastfeeding children.

Possible Procedures Included

Mommy makeover is a combination of surgical procedures performed to help women reclaim and restore their pre-baby bodies. The most common surgeries involved in mommy makeovers are tummy tucks (abdominoplasty), breast surgery such as augmentation, lift or reduction, and liposuction.

Tummy tuck is used to remove excess skin from the abdomen area that may be caused by pregnancy or weight changes, while liposuction can help sculpt areas with unwanted fat deposits.

Breast augmentations reset sagging breasts back into a more youthful shape and volume which can provide enhanced confidence for many patients. Finally, breast lifts reposition droopy nipples upward along with tightening the surrounding loose skin on the breast tissue.

Personalized For Each Patient

Mommy makeover surgery is a customized combination of procedures tailored to each patient's individual needs, lifestyle, and goals. Plastic surgeons will review each patient's entire set of medical information and develop a detailed plan based on their body type, existing anatomy, and treatment objectives.

This ensures the procedure can be designed specifically for them in order to effectively address their concerns such as sagging breasts, loose skin, stretch marks or unwanted fat deposits.

Together with the patient's surgeon, they work together to decide which specific cosmetic treatments are best suited for that individual, from breast augmentations or lifts to tummy tucks or liposuction.

Pros of Mommy Makeover Surgery

Women who choose a mommy makeover can often regain their pre-baby bodies and customize the procedures to meet their personal aesthetic goals, which can help improve their self-esteem, increase confidence levels, and feel more comfortable with their own body.

Get Your Pre-Baby Body Back

A mommy makeover surgery can help women regain their pre-baby bodies by restoring their shape and appearance after childbearing. The combination of treatments helps restore a more youthful look by removing stubborn pockets of unwanted fat, while simultaneously tightening abdominal muscles that have stretched due to carrying children.

Many women opt for breast surgeries such as breast lift or augmentation following pregnancy in order to reinstate firmness loss from breastfeeding or reduce the size should unwanted changes happen due to giving birth.

Customize Procedures To Fit Your Needs

A mommy makeover is an excellent way for new moms to address their post-pregnancy body concerns. Because each woman has different needs and expectations from surgery, the surgical plan created with her plastic surgeon must fit those specific goals.

For example, one may want larger breasts due to nursing, while others may need liposuction to remove any excess fat they gained during their pregnancies. The medical team works together with the patient to design a customized procedure which addresses her specific concerns in order to achieve desired results safely and successfully.

Many times, women have lost breast volume as a result of breastfeeding, and physicians can discuss options available through breast augmentation or lift procedures that can help restore it again.

Improve Self-Esteem And Confidence

A mommy makeover surgery can be a great way to enhance self-esteem and build confidence in individuals. The procedure is personalized for each patient's needs and desires, allowing them to improve areas of the body that no longer fit with their desired look.

By treating excess skin and unwanted fat, sagging breasts can be lifted and abdominal muscles tightened, mommy makeover gives the benefits of feeling better with their body. Many women who have gone through this procedure end up feeling more comfortable and confident about themselves in addition to being happier than before.

Most importantly, it can help reduce the psychological impacts of changes brought on by pregnancy such as low self-confidence which often accompany motherhood. With better emotional health come enhanced relationships at home, work or even when out socializing due to improved self-image post operation .



Some mothers need additional procedures for a full mommy makeover. Image Credit: LiudmilaChernetska / 123RF.

Cons of Mommy Makeover Surgery

Possibility of risks and complications, extended healing time, and cost should all be considered before committing to this type of surgery.

Potential Risks And Complications

Mommy makeover surgery can be a beneficial procedure for many women, however it is important to understand the potential risks and complications associated with it. Complications may include infection, bleeding, scarring , or adverse reactions to anesthesia.

There is a risk of blood clots forming after surgery which can lead to more serious medical conditions such as pulmonary embolism. Recovery from mommy makeover surgery can be challenging, and patients should plan for both downtime and discomfort during their recovery period.

For these reasons, it is essential that patients select an experienced board-certified plastic surgeon who understands the specifics of mommy makeover procedures . To facilitate this process, patients should seek out before and after photos of previous surgeries performed by potential surgeons to review as part of their decision-making process.

Extensive Recovery Time

Mommy makeover surgery requires time for the body to heal from the procedure and can require two weeks or more for a full recovery. During that time, patients may experience bruising, swelling, discomfort, and soreness as their body heals.

Initially, the discomfort is significant but typically subsides into a nagging feeling in about five to seven days after taking painkillers and other medication prescribed by the doctor.

To accelerate the healing process, it's important to avoid heavy lifting or strenuous exercises during this period of rest. Returning back to normal activities should be done gradually over time, depending on how well the patient is recovering and if there are any complications that arose during the recovery phase.

Cost of a Mommy Makeover Procedure

The average cost of a mommy makeover surgery can range from $15,000 to $40,000 and even higher for more extensive procedures. This cost usually includes the surgeon's fee, operating room fees, anesthesia fees, and surgical supplies.

Additional fees may apply in some circumstances depending on what areas are being treated or which procedures the patient is undergoing as part of her mommy makeover. For example, breast enlargement or reduction might involve additional costs, while liposuction may require special equipment.

It is important to discuss all potential costs with a plastic surgeon during the initial consultation so patients have an accurate understanding of how much they will need to pay out-of-pocket for their specific procedure.

Tips for Choosing a Surgeon and Preparing for Surgery

To ensure the best outcome possible, it is important to do research and choose a board-certified plastic surgeon with plenty of experience in performing mommy makeover procedures.

Look For A Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Choosing the right surgeon is critical when considering a mommy makeover. Board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery , or another organization like The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, is essential for ensuring patients are in safe hands with an experienced and well-trained physician who can provide optimal results.

Certification by these organizations verifies their high level of expertise and ensures they adhere to established standards expected in the field. Going with a board-certified surgeon also provides peace of mind that the surgeon has undergone extensive training specifically related to plastic surgery. This way, patients can trust them to properly evaluate any risks associated with the particular procedure before going through it.

Review Before And After Photos

When considering a mommy makeover, it is highly important to view before and after photos of typical surgery results. The primary purpose of reviewing these photos, whether they are online or in printed brochures from the chosen surgeon's office, is to determine if the procedure can produce the desired result for the specific individual.

Looking at mommy makeover reviews and other patients' success stories will also help patients make this decision. Besides helping women decide on their own procedures with regard to body shape goals and expectations, reviewing before and after photos should also be used as an indication of the skill set possessed by each plastic surgeon.

A competent cosmetic surgeon should demonstrate impressive consistency in their results. Aesthetically pleasing outcomes that have been consistently achieved across a variety of patients is proof of a plastic surgeon's expertise in performing mommy makeovers.



Mommy makeover before and after pictures from plastic surgeons gives a realistic expectation of the future surgery outcome. Image Credit: Staras / 123RF.

Plan For Post-Surgery Care And Recovery Time

Proper post-surgery care and recovery can make all the difference in achieving a successful mommy makeover. It is essential for patients to plan ahead prior to surgery like take the necessary time off work, clear their schedules, budget accordingly for any expenses related to personal help with household duties or infants/children if applicable, and commit to a balanced nutrition and proper rest while recovering from this major surgical procedure .

Women should also consider saving up vacation days in advance in order to ensure an adequate amount of time taken off for rest after the operation before returning to normal activities.

Additionally, follow-up visits with your surgeon are key components of a successful outcome. Many times, treatments may be needed along with instructions beyond the initial two week period provided after surgery, such as healing guidance from specialized nursing staff or instructions on physical activity levels.

Consider Your Personal Goals And Expectations

When considering mommy makeover surgery, it is important that patients take their personal goals and expectations into account. It is essential to discuss individual goals with a board-certified plastic surgeon before committing to the procedure as they can help tailor the surgeries according to what the patient wants and needs.

A good example of this would be if someone wants more natural results versus dramatic ones; the plastic surgeon can customize the treatments accordingly. How much skin tightening is desired, or loss versus gain in breast volume, are all questions that one should consider when meeting with their doctor for initial consultation prior to their mommy makeover.

The importance of having realistic expectations cannot not be stressed enough either; unrealistic individual goal setting can lead patients to be unhappy with their outcomes after surgery.

Understand The Importance Of Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle After Surgery

Post-surgery recovery is an important part of a successful mommy makeover and one that shouldn't be overlooked. A healthy lifestyle plays an essential role in achieving the best possible results and maintaining them for years to come.

It's important to emphasize diet and nutrition, exercise, hydration, and rest following surgery. Diet should consist of nutrient-dense foods close to their natural state like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains. For optimal healing, take recommended vitamins and supplements as prescribed by the doctor or surgeon.

Some light activities such as walking can help promote blood circulation and fasten the recovery process while strengthening newly treated areas over time.

Staying hydrated keeps the body nourished with electrolytes lost through sweating caused by exercising or post-surgical discomfort medication side effects, such as that of ibuprofen which helps reduce inflammation quickly but can cause dehydration if not accompanied with water intake.



Mommy makeovers are perfect for women that are not happy with their body. Image Credit: LiudmilaChernetska / 123RF.

Discovering the Benefits and Potential Risk Getting a Mommy Makeover Plastic Surgery

Overall, mommy makeover surgery can be an incredible treatment for many women to enhance their bodies and improve self-confidence after childbirth. However, it is important to understand the potential risks of the surgery and make sure one is certain they do not want more children in the future before going forward.

By carefully researching details about the different procedures offered and seeking out a board-certified plastic surgeon, patients can ensure that they receive high quality care and safety while weighing all the options surrounding this operation.

At its best, a mommy makeover can offer life changing results from restoring pre-pregnancy curves to removing extra skin or excess fat. Therefore, when done correctly by highly experienced professionals, together with realistic expectations on both sides of the equation, mommy makeovers have proven to have worthwhile outcomes.



Experienced plastic surgeons like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) are the best option for achieving safe cosmetic surgery results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in one of these Orange County (OC) / Southern California cities?

Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Coto de Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster, or Yorba Linda?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD and his Cosmetic Aesthetics Team are ready to help you look and feel your absolute best. Elevate your confidence and self esteem levels to unfathomable new heights. A warm and engaging Team of carefully selected Aesthetics Professionals will make you feel calm, cool, collected, and right at home throughout your entire consultation and surgery process.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

CONTACT:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD Inc.

Summer Mariorenzi

Media Relations

714-241-0646

summer@richlandmd.com

For Your Personalized First-Class Cosmetic and Aesthetics Experience, Schedule Your In-Person or Virtual Consultation:

https://www.richlandmd.com/contact-us/

Medical Disclaimer: The information shared is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Every individual and patient is different. Before considering any treatments or surgical procedures, be sure to consult with an experienced licensed healthcare provider to discuss the appropriateness and safety of any procedures or treatments based on your individual health and medical history.

SOURCE: Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799482/mommy-makeover-surgery-pros-and-cons-to-know-before-going-under