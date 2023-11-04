Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Mini Tummy Tuck Surgery: Who's The Best Candidate?

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2023 / Plastic surgeons are helping women, and men, feel more confident and look their best with a cosmetic procedure called a "mini" tummy tuck. This surgery is best for those who have a little extra skin or fat around their belly that exercise doesn't seem to get rid of. It's a safe option for healthy adults who want to look as fit as they feel. Recovery time is short, so patients can get back to their daily routines quickly. The mini tummy tuck is becoming a popular choice for individuals seeking a smoother, firmer abdomen.



A mini tummy tuck helps to shed the excess loose skin around your belly. Image Credit: Milkos / 123RF.

"A mini tummy tuck is ideal for those seeking refinements around their midsection, especially if they have minimal excess skin or localized fat below the belly button. It's less invasive than a full tummy tuck, making recovery quicker, and far less downtime. We have both female and male patients coming to us for this procedure," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Board-Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Southern California / Orange County area that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

Understanding Mini Tummy Tuck Surgery

A mini tummy tuck is a procedure designed to remove excess skin and fat from the lower abdomen, enhance the shape of the abdominal muscles, and reduce stretch marks around the belly button.

What is a Mini Tummy Tuck?

Mini tummy tuck is a surgical procedure that focuses on removing excess skin and fat from the lower abdominal region below the belly button. It offers a less invasive alternative to full abdominoplasty, which removes fat and loose skin around the entire midsection and tightens stretched abdominal muscles along with it.

While mini tummy tucks target only one specific area of the abdomen, which is the lower belly, they can effectively remove extra inches of hanging skin and stretch marks left behind after pregnancy or significant weight gain or weight loss.

The procedure involves making a small horizontal incision just above the pubic area. This incision will provide access for the removal of loose skin from between four to five inches in length, and at most three inches wide.

An abdominoplasty is an outpatient procedure performed under general anesthesia with light sedation. It is required to wear a compression garment after the surgery and during the recovery phases.

How Does it Work?

Mini tummy tuck surgery, also known as a mini abdominoplasty, is a surgical procedure designed to remove excess skin and fat from the abdomen while reshaping the lower half of the stomach.

During this procedure, a horizontal incision slightly above your pubic area signals where excess skin can be removed and remaining tissue tightened. This shorter than usual incision allows for less downtime after surgery and improved abdominal contouring without altering the belly button.

Unlike a full tummy tuck that repairs stretched muscle in addition to removing excess fat and skin, only people with limited amounts of fat and loose or sagging skin typically qualify for mini tummy tucks.

Targeted Areas for Treatment

The goal of a mini tummy tuck is to address specific areas and create an improved, smoother lower abdomen. These targeted areas include the area between the belly button and where the abdomen meets the pubic area.

This region is recognized as key targets because it experiences changes due to aging, weight gain/loss, pregnancy, and other factors which can cause sagging skin or excess fat buildup that creates an awkward shape around even healthy body weights.

Mini tummy tucks involve making a small incision (usually only several inches long) followed by removing excess skin and fat, before pulling tight any remaining abdominal muscles beneath it.

A mini tummy tuck will generally target the lower abdomen while leaving the rest of the stomach untouched, compared to full abdominoplasty procedures that require additional stitching for tighter results with more recovery time.



Having a consultation for any type of plastic surgery is highly important to see if you are a candidate for the procedure. Image Credit: Fizkes / 123RF.

Criteria For Being a Good Candidate

To be a good candidate for a mini tummy tuck surgery , one should have good physical health, realistic expectations, and specific areas of concern.

Physical Health

For a potential candidate considering a mini tummy tuck surgery, has to be in good physical health. This means that they should not have any medical conditions and must maintain a stable weight.

Non-smokers are preferred candidates due to the associated risks of post-operative smoking. Being in fairly good physical shape but having loose tissue in the lower abdomen can make someone an ideal candidate for this procedure, as it removes excess skin while tightening underlying muscles, leaving behind a flatter contour to the stomach area.

Questions related to general fitness, previous surgeries or treatments, and current use of medications should be addressed prior to undergoing this cosmetic procedure.

Realistic Expectations

When considering any type of tummy tuck procedure, it is vitally important to understand the limitations and potential outcomes that may occur with such a surgery. Having realistic expectations prior to undergoing a mini tummy tuck means understanding the full extent of improvements that can realistically be achieved through this body contouring surgery.

Patients should research results thoroughly and discuss them honestly with their surgeon before deciding on pursuing a mini tummy tuck for optimal outcomes. This also includes psychological evaluations which are necessary to ensure the patient has realistic expectations regarding the surgical and aesthetic outcomes.

Some may choose a traditional full tummy tuck procedure because of more comprehensive treatment goals than could potentially be achieved through a mini tummy tuck alone. Depending on individual cases, comparatively larger targeted areas require larger incisions, leading patients to choose among different body contouring solutions suggested by plastic surgeons in charge of determining course treatments for the best possible outcome.

Specific Areas of Concern

When considering whether a person is an ideal candidate for a mini tummy tuck, there are several areas to take into account. Medical issues should be discussed with your doctor or a board certified plastic surgeon .

Weight stability is important because having fluctuating weight can affect the results of the procedure. Physical shape plays an equally important role in determining eligibility. For instance, if someone has been overweight and then lost an excessive amount of weight in a short period of time, it may result in loose tissue around the lower abdomen that won't respond to exercise or dieting. As a result, it would need to be treated by surgically removing excess skin and fat during abdominoplasty.

It is important to assess any abdominal wall muscle laxity as this could determine how expansive the incision needs to be when performing tummy tucks. Lastly, those wishing to have mini tummy tuck procedures should also meet post pregnancy changes criteria pertaining from their general health condition, as well as other aspects such as having realistic expectations about what surgery will help them achieve their aesthetic desires.

Comparing Mini Tummy Tuck to Full Tummy Tuck

Discover the differences in procedure and results of mini tummy tuck versus full abdominoplasty.

Differences in Procedure And Results

The mini tummy tuck involves a smaller incision along the bikini line, while the traditional tummy tuck requires a considerably longer one. A full abdominoplasty is designed to remove excess skin and fat from both above and below the belly button, as well as reposition that area of tissue. On the other hand, a mini tummy tuck focuses more specifically on removing excess skin just from beneath the navel.

Because of its limited scope relative to an abdominoplasty, results from this procedure are generally far less dramatic than those achieved with surgery targeting several areas in addition to the lower abdomen.

However, patients who receive mini tummy tucks also tend to enjoy improved abdominal contours and reduction in any sagging or loose skin in their targeted areas around nine weeks post-procedure.

Factors to Consider When Choosing

The desired results, recovery time involved, and cost of surgery should all be taken into consideration when deciding which procedure best suits individual needs. Factors such as weight or body type also dictate the suitability of a full tummy tuck versus a mini tummy tuck.

Those with very little excess skin may benefit more from a mini tummy tuck, whereas individuals with greater amounts of loose or sagging skin can gain more successful results through an abdominoplasty.

A full tummy tuck targets both the upper and lower abdominal contours while removing significantly larger amounts of excess fat and skin for enhanced refurbishment. The required downtime is longer following this procedure, but individuals seeking to remove larger quantities of fat and restore their entire abdominal wall musculature may be best for this surgery instead.

Preparing for Mini Tummy Tuck Surgery

Taking the time to find a reputable provider, understand the costs and recovery process , manage expectations for desired results, and gain tips and advice for post-surgery care are very important steps before undergoing surgery.

Finding A Reputable Plastic Surgeon

Choosing the right plastic surgeon for a mini tummy tuck ensures that not only is the procedure performed safely, but also guarantees you get the best possible results.

It's important to find an experienced and qualified plastic surgeon with a positive track record of performing successful mini tummy tucks. Board-certified plastic surgeons have gone through extensive formal training, enabling them to perform expertly any abdominal contouring operation such as this one.

Reviews from past patients can be invaluable when researching potential providers since they offer objective insight into how satisfied people were with their results.

It's also wise to pay attention to pricing when selecting your surgeon. Although it might be tempting to opt for cheaper alternatives rather than going with a board-certified professional, doing so may come at great cost if you're dissatisfied with your results or experience complications during surgery or recovery time.

Understanding The Cost And Recovery Process

The mini tummy tuck surgery cost usually ranges from $6,000 to $20,000 depending on the complexity of the procedure, type of anesthesia used, and geographic location. Factors such as revision surgeries or extended duration of procedures can result in a higher cost than a standard procedure.

The recovery period typically varies between 6 to 10 weeks with some light swelling that should dissipate within 2 to 4 weeks post-surgery. Adhering to your surgeon's instructions is key during the recovery period, including avoiding physical exertion until after 6 to 8 weeks have passed.

As different providers may offer different fee structures for their services, it is important to seek out a reputable plastic surgeon who is accessible if questions arise throughout the healing process while also taking budget into consideration.

Managing Expectations For Results

Obtaining realistic expectations is vital for patients considering mini tummy tuck surgery. Patients should have a psychological evaluation to ensure they understand the procedure, potential outcomes, and risks associated with it.

This helps them prepare mentally and emotionally, setting achievable objectives for post-surgery results. During the consultation process with their plastic surgeon, questions can be asked about candidacy for the procedure, the procedure itself, tummy tuck scars , potential outcomes and possible complications.

Open communication between both parties ensures that expectations are managed properly to minimize any risk or disappointment after surgery has been conducted. Before undergoing a mini tummy tuck, the patient should also take into consideration general health factors such as weight gain or loss which may negatively affect the outcome of the procedure, plus view before and after photos of other patients' results so they can manage their own expectations more effectively.

Post-Surgery Tips And Advice

After a mini tummy tuck, it is important to rest and follow the post-surgery instructions given by the doctor. Pain relief medications may be prescribed as well as strategies for managing discomfort.

Patients must keep the incision dry during the healing process, take herbal supplements if approved by their surgeon, avoid strenuous exercise until after getting clearance from the doctor, and wear tight abdominal compression garments to reduce swelling.

Follow-up appointments are necessary to ensure that everything is progressing smoothly, and these can also be used as an opportunity for questions or concerns about recovery.

Discovering Who is the Best Candidate for a Mini Tummy Tuck Surgery

The mini tummy tuck is an ideal solution for individuals seeking to improve the appearance and firmness of their midsection. However, understand that there are criteria used in determining good candidates for the procedure.

Factors such as physical health, realistic expectations about outcomes, and specific areas of concern must be taken into account. To ensure successful results from a mini tummy tuck surgery, it is essential that prospective patients carefully consider all factors before they proceed with treatment.

Individuals should also consult with knowledgeable plastic surgeons or aesthetic specialists who can provide personalized guidance on what procedure might work best for them based on their body type and desired outcome.

Preparing adequately by researching costs and the recovery process involved ahead of time will help ensure smoother experiences for any body contouring treatments such as abdominoplasty procedures or mini tummy tucks, plus it sets a better foundation to achieve improved self-confidence and post-surgical satisfaction.



Experienced plastic surgeons like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) are the best option for achieving safe cosmetic surgery results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in one of these Orange County (OC) / Southern California cities?

Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Coto de Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster, or Yorba Linda?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD and his Cosmetic Aesthetics Team are ready to help you look and feel your absolute best. Elevate your confidence and self esteem levels to unfathomable new heights. A warm and engaging Team of carefully selected Aesthetics Professionals will make you feel calm, cool, collected, and right at home throughout your entire consultation and surgery process.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

CONTACT:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD Inc.

Summer Mariorenzi

Media Relations

714-241-0646

summer@richlandmd.com

For Your Personalized First-Class Cosmetic and Aesthetics Experience, Schedule Your In-Person or Virtual Consultation:

https://www.richlandmd.com/contact-us/

Medical Disclaimer: The information shared is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Every individual and patient is different. Before considering any treatments or surgical procedures, be sure to consult with an experienced licensed healthcare provider to discuss the appropriateness and safety of any procedures or treatments based on your individual health and medical history.

SOURCE: Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799480/mini-tummy-tuck-surgery-whos-the-best-candidate