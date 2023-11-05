Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 44 was the best week for the ATX in 2023, which is now back in positive ytd areaWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 44 was the best week in 2023 with an ATX plus of 5,48 percent with AT&S and Andritz 13 percent up. ATX is now back in positive year-to-date-area . News came from Erste Group, Palfinger, Frequentis (2), OMV, ams Osram, RHI Magnesita, Verbund, Andritz, AT&S, Bawag, ...

