Week 44 was the best week in 2023 with an ATX plus of 5,48 percent with AT&S and Andritz 13 percent up. News came from Erste Group, Palfinger, Frequentis (2), OMV, ams Osram, RHI Magnesita, erbund, Andritz, AT&S, Bawag, Lenzing, RBI, Kontron and voestalpine. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 5,48% to 7.046,34 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 6,81%. Up to now there were 116 days with a positive and 100 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 6,17% away, from the low 10,35%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,22%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,23%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 13,74% in front of Andritz 13,4% and Kapsch TrafficCom 11,63%. And the following stocks performed worst: Agrana -4,56% in ...

