Erste Group Bank: The results of Erste Group Bank AG for the first nine months of 2023 are characterized by a significant increase in operating business. Net interest income increased significantly to EUR 5,422.3 million (+23.7%; EUR 4,385.2 million), most strongly in Austria, on the back of higher market interest rates, as well as larger loan volume. Net fee and commission income rose to EUR 1,937.6 million (+5.9%; EUR 1,829.9 million). Growth was registered across all core markets, most notably in payment services but also in asset management. The net profit rose to EUR 2,309.6 million (EUR 1.647.0 million) on the back of the strong operating result and low risk costs. Total assets increased to EUR 337.2 billion (+4.1%; EUR 323.9 billion). On the asset side, cash and cash balances ...

