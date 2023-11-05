ams Osram: ams Osram announces revenues of EUR 904 million. The adjusted EBIT margin came in at 7.9% at the upper end of the guided range of 5-8% due to a positive impact from tight cost control measures and some positive one-time effects with respect to funding. The company is seeing a strong design-win traction in structurally growing markets, especially in automotive. "We delivered a very solid quarter in a difficult market environment especially driven by our strong core business in automotive. Our 'Re-establish the Base' strategy & efficiency program is on track. The execution of our financing plan is also progressing well, and we expect to be able to execute the new rights issue and the new bond placement before year end - of course subject to market ...

