Frequentis: Frequentis Defense, Inc. (FDI) is pleased to welcome Brian Bruckbauer as its incoming President. Mr. Bruckbauer will join FDI on 1 February 2024, taking over as President effective 1 April 2024. For the last two years Mr. Bruckbauer served as the President and CEO of the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) where he led the organization on a new strategic path to advance airspace integration for all airspace users. Previous to that, he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Brigadier General in 2021. Mr. Bruckbauer commanded at the Wing, Group, and Squadron levels, was the Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, was a Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and was deployed twice to Afghanistan. In his final position he oversaw all U.S ....

