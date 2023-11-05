Carpenters Legacy Announces Las Vegas Residency and a Christmas Portrait Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2023 / Carpenters Legacy opened a new Las Vegas residency at the David Saxe V Theater in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on October 16, 2023. The show runs Mondays through Thursdays at 5pm. Starring Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter, Carpenters Legacy is the definitive show celebrating the music and legacy of the famed brother-sister duo. The production recreates the Carpenters' live performances, featuring their greatest hits including "We've Only Just Begun", "Yesterday Once More", "Superstar", Karen's drum solo, Richard's classical piano feature, comedy antics and much more.

The Carpenters performed at Caesars Palace, the Riviera, and MGM Grand during their heyday in the mid-70s. Carpenters Legacy has joined forces with Johnny Stuart, the longest running producer in the history of Las Vegas. He is best known as the creator of Legends In Concert, showcasing the world's best tribute artists. Legends In Concert is now in its 40th year, making it the longest running show in Las Vegas. Sally is the first-ever and only Karen Carpenter tribute artist to perform with Legends In Concert.

Carpenters Legacy will be touring the holiday edition of the production, A Christmas Portrait, on select dates around the country. The first stop will be the Palace Theater in Grapevine, Texas for three performances: Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm and Saturday, November 11 at 3pm and 7:30pm. The next destination is the Downey Theatre in Downey, California - home of the Carpenters, on Saturday, November 25 at 8pm. Then it's off to the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, Florida for three performances: Thursday, December 7 at 7pm and Friday, December 8 at 3pm and 7pm. The Las Vegas production will perform the highly-anticipated orchestra version of A Christmas Portrait at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, California on Sunday, December 10 at 8pm, rounding out the holiday tour. Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait recreates the nostalgia of the Carpenters' Christmas television specials, including the holiday classics "Merry Christmas, Darling", "Sleigh Ride" and "The Christmas Song", along with many of the Carpenters' classic hits.

Carpenters Legacy is a multiple winner of the Best of Las Vegas awards: "Best Impersonator" (Bronze 2021), "Best Impersonator" (Silver 2022) and "Best Tribute Show" (Bronze 2022.) Randy Schmidt, author of Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter, says "Sally's tribute to Karen Carpenter is heartfelt and honest" and John Katsilometes of Las Vegas Review-Journal has lauded the show as "musically sound, vocally spot-on, and will please any fans of the duo." Sam Novak of Vegas411 says, "Sally Olson and Ned Mills perfectly embody Karen and Richard Carpenter. 'Carpenters Legacy' is nothing short of astounding." Sally is truly unsurpassed in her startling representation of Karen Carpenter, including authentic hairstyles, vintage costumes, gestures, and stunning voice.

This exciting show has played to performing arts centers, cabaret spaces including the famed Triad Theater in NYC, and sold out showrooms in Las Vegas and across the country. Carpenters Legacy was featured at the Carpenters 50th Anniversary Celebration in Thousand Oaks, CA in April 2019 and will be performing at the Carpenters 55th Anniversary Celebration in Downey, CA in April 2024.

Carpenters Legacy features a powerful performance, historical commentary, lovely arrangements and video projections, taking audiences on an incredible journey down memory lane into the world of the Carpenters - the world's ONLY authentic Carpenters tribute in sight and sound.

Carpenters Legacy - The Las Vegas Residency

The David Saxe V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit 360, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Dates/Times: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays @ 5pm

Box Office: (866) 932-1818

For tickets, please visit: www.vtheater.com

For more information about the Carpenters Legacy, please visit: www.carpenterslegacy.com

Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait - 2023 Tour

Palace Theater : 300 Main Street, Grapevine, TX 76051 Dates/Times: Friday, November 10 @ 7:30pm and Saturday, November 11 @ 3pm & 7:30pm Box Office: (817) 410-3100 Ticket Link: https://tickets.grapevineticketline.com/event/carpenters-legacy-a-christmas-portrait-2023

: 300 Main Street, Grapevine, TX 76051 Downey Theatre : 8435 Firestone Boulevard, Downey, CA 90241 Date/Time: Saturday, November 25 @ 8pm Box Office: (562) 861-8211 Ticket Link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36187/production/1157006

: 8435 Firestone Boulevard, Downey, CA 90241 Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum : 900 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Date/Time: Thursday, December 7 @ 7pm and Friday, December 8 @ 3pm & 7pm Box Office: (941) 205-8545 Ticket Link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35397/production/1159715

: 900 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Fox Theatre : 2215 Broadway Street, Redwood City, CA 94063 Date/Time: Sunday, December 10 @ 8pm Box Office: (650) 443-7822 Ticket Link: https://foxrwc.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=296

: 2215 Broadway Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

BIOS

SALLY OLSON - Artistic Director/Lead Vocals/"Karen Carpenter"

Sally was born in Rutland, Vermont and is a cum laude graduate of Middlebury College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in both Studio Art and French. Sally also attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Florence Academy of Art in Italy and the acclaimed Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC. She has been acting and singing since childhood and has performed in numerous local and regional commercials, film, theatre and live music events. Sally starred in the commercial Emily's Bridge for Heritage Automotive Group, written and produced by Mt. Mansfield Media, which was awarded the Vermont Association of Broadcaster's "Television Agency Produced Most Creative Commercial" of 2011. She also starred in Widow, directed by Michael Fisher, an award-winning short film that was praised at both the Green Mountain Film Festival and the White River Indie Film Festival in 2010. Sally also appeared on the CBS television series HACK (episode #36 "One for My Baby"), directed by Chad Lowe and starring David Morse and Andre Braugher in 2004.?

Carpenters Legacy debuted in Vermont in January 2015. In April 2017, Sally made her NYC debut at the famed Triad Theater on Manhattan's Upper West Side. While in the city, Sally was a special guest on Sunday Night Live Featuring The Late Joey Reynolds on 77 WABC and The Mom & Pop Shop Radio Show with George Bettinger on It's Right Here in Miramar Radio, as well as being featured on Scott Barbarino's Nite Life Exchange dot com. She has also made guest appearances on numerous TV talk shows, including The Morning Brew on ABC 22 WVNY/FOX 44 WFFF Burlington, Vermont, Lakeside Today! WKYC ABC 3 Cleveland, Las Vegas Morning Blend KTNV ABC 13, The CW Morning Show KSNV NBC News 3, The MORE Show KVVU FOX 5 Las Vegas, Las Vegas NOW KLAS CBS 8, Good Morning Texas WFAA ABC 8 and CBS Los Angeles KCAL CBS2. In late January 2018, Sally made her Las Vegas debut where she worked with acclaimed pianist and entertainer, Ned Mills.

NED MILLS - Musical Director/Arranger/Pianist/Backup Vocals/"Richard Carpenter"

A versatile pianist, singer, and entertainer, Ned Mills began playing piano at the age of four. He's entertained audiences in more than twenty countries and on three continents. After receiving his Bachelor of Music cum laude in Jazz Arranging at North Texas State University, Ned moved back to his native North Carolina and performed regularly throughout the Southeast. Ned has opened for many national acts, including Bobby McFerrin and Don Rickles.

He has served as musical conductor and arranger for The Stars of the Lawrence Welk Show, the Ink Spots and The Shirelles. His arrangements have been performed by the Dallas Jazz Orchestra, The Miss North Carolina Pageant and in Pizazz starring Debby Boone. He has also performed as pianist for the Rockettes and in Legends In Concert. In 2003, Ned performed "Rhapsody In Blue" at the Liberace Museum on Liberace's famous mirrored piano. His film and TV credits include appearances in Matlock (ABC), Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story (Lifetime TV), and the George Lucas film Radioland Murders. He was the piano coach for Halle Berry and Eric Thal in Oprah Winfrey's production of The Wedding (ABC). In 2000, Ned was voted "Most Likely to Exemplify the Spirit of Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

