Shankar Distillers: Varchas Whiskeys Announces West Indies' Legendary Cricket Champion Sir Vivian Richards as Brand Ambassador for Their Premium Whiskeys

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2023 / Varchas Whiskeys, a product of Shankar Distillers out of Troy, Michigan, is proud to announce a significant milestone in our journey as we welcome a true icon to our family. Renowned for his powerful performances and charismatic presence on and off the cricket field, we are delighted to announce that Sir Vivian Richards has joined us as the brand ambassador for our premium whiskey.



Cricket Legend, Sir Vivian Richards, becomes global brand ambassador for Varchas Whiskeys



In 1994, Richards was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cricket. In 1999, he was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Nation (KCN) by his native country Antigua and Barbuda.

Throughout his illustrious cricketing career, Sir Vivian Richards achieved a remarkable series of records and milestones. Sir Vivian Richards, often hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, exemplifies excellence, determination, and a relentless pursuit of perfection - values that resonate with Varchas Spirits. Known for his unbeatable spirit and unmatched style, Sir Vivian Richards will be the face of our exceptional whiskey, embodying the essence of our brand.

Varchas Spirits takes pride in producing high-quality whiskey that embodies the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the distilling industry. We believe that the association with Sir Vivian Richards, a personality admired and respected by millions, will further establish our brand as a symbol of perfection and excellence in the world of spirits.

Varchas Spirits and Shankar Distillers were established by Varchasvi Shankar, a serial entrepreneur, and the CEO of the global technology company V2Soft. In 2022, a remarkable partnership blossomed during a Cricket Legends event in Michigan when he and the iconic Sir Vivian Richards joined forces. Together, they are not only dedicated to building the Varchas brand but also actively contributing to charitable causes in Antigua, the United States, and India.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sir Vivian Richards to the Varchas Spirits family. His dedication, charisma, and passion perfectly complement our commitment to crafting exceptional whiskey. Together, we aim to create memorable experiences for our consumers and take our brand to new heights," said Varchasvi Shankar, President and founder of Varchas Spirits.

Sir Vivian Richards shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am honored to be a part of the Varchas Spirits family. Just as I've strived for excellence in cricket, Varchas Spirits is committed to excellence in the art of distillation. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of perfection, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of greatness. My mission is to support social causes in my home country of Antigua and Barbuda and this partnership would allow me to contribute to various initiatives, such as supporting Renal Society this year."

This partnership is not just about endorsing a product; it's a union of values and a celebration of excellence. Varchas Spirits and Sir Vivian Richards are poised to take the world by storm with their collective commitment to perfection and their unwavering pursuit of excellence.

For more information, please visit our website at www.shankardistillers.com



Contact Information

Raymond Drzala

Marketing Director

ray.drzala@shankardistillers.com

248-770-3510



