Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2023) - On Oct. 17, 2023, KD College Prep unveiled a new suite of college counseling programs designed to provide admissions guidance and application assistance to more 7th-12th grade students and their families.





KD College Prep Announces the Launch of New College Counseling Programs

The major update to KD's college counseling services introduces the APPLY NOW Advantage Program for 11th graders. This brand new offering consists of 16 lessons covering various steps in the admissions journey. The comprehensive, small-group program is available live online throughout the U.S.

APPLY NOW Advantage sessions will include guidance on key aspects of the admissions process such as exploring majors and careers, researching colleges, brainstorming and writing college essays, managing deadlines, understanding financial aid, and more. KD encourages parents to attend specific sessions to learn about their role in the process. In interactive labs, students will start to develop certain application materials.

"We're excited to launch our new college counseling program, the APPLY NOW Advantage Program, which opens the door to college guidance for more families than ever before. The small-group sessions will help our counselors provide education and support to students and parents as they navigate the college admissions process," says Chief of College Counseling Services Ashley McCarrick.

The update also involves the revamp of existing product offerings. This includes the redesign of one-on-one counseling services for greater flexibility and cost management, the addition of a dedicated aptitude assessment with a follow-up interpretation and guidance session, and changes to the popular college essay boot camp. Families learn more about these changes on the KD College Prep website.

KD's decision to expand college counseling services came in response to a growing need for admissions guidance and support among families. The new APPLY NOW Advantage Program aims to provide more families across the U.S. with a thorough understanding of how to handle the college admissions process.

"We know that better prepared families will have better college options, and they will be more confident in their final college choices. This is our commitment with our APPLY NOW Advantage Program," says David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep.

Since 1992, KD College Prep has helped students prepare for admissions tests and college applications through test prep and college counseling programs. The organization has four campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and serves students in 40 states across the U.S.

