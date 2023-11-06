BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio Announces Data from Biomarker Analyses in 2L NSCLC

Presented at 2023 SITC Meeting

- A pre-planned biomarker analysis of patients treated with bemcentinib in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) yields new understandings-

BERGEN, Norway, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, announced that a poster presentation detailing additional data from a Phase II trial of bemcentinib in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients was presented on November 4th at the 2023 Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.

The pre-planned biomarker analysis of the BGBC008 study in 2L NSCLC patients adds to the clinical data recently announced at the 2023 ESMO meeting. The poster presentation entitled "Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab show promising efficacy in metastatic NSCLC patients harboring mutations associated with poor prognosis: exploratory sub-analysis from the BGBC008 Trial", is now available on BerGenBio's website under the Scientific Publications section.

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio, commented "The findings add to the industry's understanding of the outcomes in 2L NSCLC patients and the potential for bemcentinib to benefit patients in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition. While the dataset in the analyses is relatively small, we believe bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab has the potential to improve outcomes in NSCLC patient sub-groups that have been associated with poor survival, including patients with negative/low PD-L1 levels, STK11 mutations, and KEAP1 mutations".

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA

About Bemcentinib

Bemcentinib is a potentially first-in-class, potent and highly selective inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase AXL. Extensive studies confirm the ability to combine bemcentinib with immune checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapies and targeted therapies with the goal of improving a patient's immune response and delaying the development of chemoresistance. Bemcentinib is currently being investigated in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition and chemotherapy in first line NSCLC patients harboring mutations in the STK11 gene, a known prognostic factor of poor response to existing therapies.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and COVID-19.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

