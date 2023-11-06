Pioneering a New Era of Cardiac Care, SHL Telemedicine Established a Comprehensive Network to Broaden Access to Expert Cardiology Services for B2B and Direct-to-Consumer Segments through its SmartHeart® Technology.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions is pleased to announce the establishment of a comprehensive network of cardiologists aimed at catering to the needs of its B2B clientele and supporting the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales of its SmartHeart® technology across the US.

A keystone of clinical cardiology, the electrocardiogram (ECG) remains the most widely performed test. While computer-interpreted ECG programs (CIE) aid physicians in interpreting ECGs, they cannot replace the critical analysis provided by seasoned physicians. Recognizing this, SHL remains steadfast in its commitment to harness the capabilities of its SmartHeart®, a portable 12-lead ECG and cloud-based platform, to deliver top-notch clinical care. This initiative ensures that both consumers and busy clinicians have the assurance of a board-certified cardiologist's expertise.

In establishing a US Nationwide Cardiology Network, SHL has collaborated with HeartNexus, a team of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists specializing in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultations, and on-demand patient telemedicine visits.

Dr. Robert Beto, M.D. FACC (CEO, HeartNexus) remarked: "In line with the guidelines set forth by the American College of Cardiology, it's imperative that ECGs are interpreted by physicians with profound specialized training to ascertain the accuracy of any clinical diagnosis. We are elated to collaborate with SHL, extending our expertise to patients at home, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and busy physician practices utilizing SmartHeart®, thereby ensuring rapid, accurately interpreted ECG reports."

Echoing this sentiment, Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, stated: "By drawing upon our rich heritage in telemedicine and ECG interpretation services, we have established this virtual network to furnish our customers and SmartHeart® consumer members with unfettered access to board-certified cardiologists, anytime, anywhere."

Recently, SHL began testing a D2C membership offering that will provide users both at home and on the go with access to its SmartHeart®, 12 lead ECG and cardiology reviews its Cardiology Network. SHL Telemedicine's SmartHeart® technology is the leading personal use, hospital-grade, mobile, 12-lead ECG technology, helping to reduce mortality, improve quality of life and reduce the financial burden of cardiovascular disease.

The ongoing developments embody SHL Telemedicine's relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders while championing the transformative power of telemedicine.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

About HeartNexus

HeartNexus, founded and led by Dr. Robert Beto, is a team of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists who specialize in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultations, and direct to patient telemedicine visits. By utilizing its real-time remote access platform, the HeartNexus team provides end-to-end solutions for healthcare facilities and other practitioners. Patient cardiac abnormalities are identified significantly upstream, therefore saving time, money, and lives.

