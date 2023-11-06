Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2023 | 08:10
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 45/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-11-06 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   07.11.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.11.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.10.2023 - Sun Investment Group SUNBONDIPO13  Public offering   TLN  
   24.11.2023                              VLN 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
          LTGB021024A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.11.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   10.11.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L          Interim report, 9  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 LITGRID LGD1L            Activity results,  VLN  
                            9 months         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
          LTGB039026D             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2023 Eleving Group ELEV130028A      Initial       RIG  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Interim report, 9  TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2023 AUGA group AUG1L          Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2023 INDEXO IDX1R            Interim report, 9  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Interim report, 9  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Activity results,  VLN  
                            9 months         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R          Interim report, 3  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Coupon payment   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.11.2023 Uždaroji akcine bendrove Nter    Extraordinary    VLN  
          Asset Management OAMOBBF1L     General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2023 Bigbank BIGB            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA   Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.