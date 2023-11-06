Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 45/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-11-06 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 07.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 - Sun Investment Group SUNBONDIPO13 Public offering TLN 24.11.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB021024A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 10.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 LITGRID LGD1L Activity results, VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2023 Eleving Group ELEV130028A Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 9 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2023 AUGA group AUG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, VLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2023 Uždaroji akcine bendrove Nter Extraordinary VLN Asset Management OAMOBBF1L General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2023 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.