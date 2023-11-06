India's Kosol Energie has installed a new 1 GW production line to produce TOPCon solar modules ranging from 580 W up to 715 W, in both mono-facial and bifacial variants.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Kosol Energie has expanded its solar module capacity to 2.25 GW with the addition of a new 1 GW production line. The new 1 GW capacity is set to start producing TOPCon solar modules by the end of December. The modules will range from 580 Wp up to 715 Wp, in both mono-facial and bifacial variants. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art dual glass module manufacturing technology and updated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...