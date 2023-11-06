Yardi Announces Integration with Homeppl's Resident Screening Platform in the UK

UK-based fraud prevention & financial qualification technology to enhance resident screening process

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announces partnership with Homeppl, a leading UK-based resident screening platform. This new API will allow clients to screen prospects more effectively through the online leasing process in RentCafe®.

Homeppl's fraud risk assessment technology is unique to the UK market and forensically examines every piece of information contained or hidden in everyday documents, such as bank statements, passports and bills. It puts each applicant through a series of 150+ validation and data enrichment checks to uncover any falsification of documents.

"Our technology builds a comprehensive risk profile of any applicant using our fraud prevention and financial assessment technology," said Alexander Siedes, CEO & Founder for Homeppl. "We're excited to partner with Yardi to help their clients screen prospective residents more effectively and improve the leasing experience."

"We're excited to offer this new functionality to our customers to further enhance the leasing process," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & general manager of international for Yardi. "This API will help automate the screening process and assess the financial risk of any applicant."

About Homeppl

Homeppl helps operations and risk teams prevent application fraud, automate credit underwriting and approve more customers by adding instant fraud analysis and new affordability capabilities to their decision engine. For more information, visit homeppl.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

