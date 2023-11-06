Global Citizen Forum announces star-studded line up of partners and speakers for the Earth Age summit

Tickets now on sale for the second chapter of the Butterfly Effect trilogy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Global Citizen Forum (GCF) is thrilled to announce a number of exciting partnerships and world-renowned speakers to help bring this year's event to life.

Hosted in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), The Butterfly Effect Trilogy: Earth Age, is set to take place in Ras Al Khaimah on December 6th and 7th. His ExcellencySheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, will deliver a welcome address, raising the curtain on the summit and sparking the conversations necessary to positively impact the world.

The GCF is honoured to welcome the RewirEd Summit as the event's Knowledge Partner. The RewirEd Summit is Dubai Cares' flagship platform advocating for transformed education systems as the core enabler for a sustainable future for people and planet.His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares is set to open the Annual Summit with his keynote remarks that will set the scene for a panel discussion about transforming climate awareness into meaningful action. During this panel, Lee Howell, Executive Director of the Villars Institute and former Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and Irina Bokova, former Director General of UNESCO will be joined by Richard Quest, International Anchor at CNN, as they chart a course for a world in which education seamlessly translates into tangible climate solutions.

The GCF is also partnering with PANGAIA, the purpose-driven materials science company bringing problem-solving innovations to the world through its lifestyle apparel. PANGAIA and the GCF share a vision of an earth-positive future: aiming to leave a net positive effect on the planet and its people. To celebrate the collaboration, every guest will be able to experience PANGAIA's innovation via a custom apparel station where they can receive a piece to take home. PANGAIA will also be treating attendees to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 'Bee the Change' documentary by award-winning filmmaker Josh Tickell. Transporting guests into the mysterious world of bees, Josh will provide unique insights into the artistic process behind how art and film can change the world.

Art's ability to inspire and enact change is a key theme at the Forum. Omer Polak, the Berlin-based interdisciplinary artist and designer, will be bringing his Olfactory Forest to Ras Al Khaimah. The installation will use sound and smell to disseminate the secret language of the forests that are at risk due to climate change. The iconic contemporary artist Domingo Zapata, whose distinctive paintings are loved by the likes of Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio, will lead an interactive workshop where guests will leave their mark on a giant canvas to show what global citizenship means to them.

The GCF is also delighted to welcome Yusra Mardini, the Syrian Olympian whose incredible personal story resonated around the world. Yusra will curate a poignant, reflective experience on raft refugees, enabling guests to step into the shoes of those forced to flee their homes, deepening the understanding of their perilous journeys across oceans in search of safety.

Renowned marine scientist Dr. Deborah Brosnan, Co-Founder of OceanShot with John Paul DeJoria, Global Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, and Drew Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), will go beneath the waves for a panel discussion about the waning health of our fragile coral ecosystems.

Andrea Prazakova, Senior Vice President of Mastercard, will lead a discussion on how we can best harness the potential of modern technology to create innovative climate solutions. She will focus on the potential that blockchain technology has to facilitate meeting climate targets - from fully traceable supply chains built on blockchains, to on-chain carbon markets that are straightforward to use and easy to track.

Armand Arton, Chairman of the Global Citizen Forum, said: "With experiences taking place high in the sky, beneath the sea, and behind the camera lens, we hope to bring new perspectives to our Global Citizens. It's only by looking at the world from different angles that we're able to imagine a world beyond borders, and an earth-positive future. Our guests will find something at the event to stimulate all their senses, and, with such a wide range of experiences, everyone will be able to take something away from this year's event."

Embrace the Earth Age as we unite for a sustainable future. Secure your access before it is too late. Join the mission at www.globalcitizenforum.org.

About Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, the GCF's community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

About PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a purpose-driven lifestyle company bringing problem-solving materials science innovations to the world. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands - scientists, technologists, designers - using nature's intelligence to create apparel from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials powered by nature.

Our vision is to inspire and accelerate an earth positive future as we design a business model where our products are better for the planet than if they did not exist. Every product we create is born from science and purpose, each solving an environmental problem of the industry. From the materials we use to the colors we create, we are committed to protecting, preserving and promoting biodiversity on earth, pioneering and using materials that consider the delicate balance between planet, functionality and purpose.

About RewirEd Summit:

RewirEd Summit is Dubai Cares' flagship platform advocating for transformed education systems as the core enabler for a sustainable future for people and planet. Drawing from Dubai Cares' 16 years of global experience in advancing access for children and youth to quality education, RewirEd Summit was established in response to the urgent need to transform education models and bring forward solutions at the intersection of education and other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in partnership with new and unlikely allies.

Following a successful first edition held during Expo 2020 Dubai, the second edition of RewirEd Summit will take place at COP28 on the "Youth, Children, Education and Skills" Thematic Day on 8th of December, 2023. It will focus on placing education at the forefront of the climate agenda by bringing together diverse voices and sectors including heads of state, governments, education, climate, civil society, private sector, indigenous communities, youth, and influencers. The RewirEd Summit program will focus on four areas: Rewiring Lifelong Learning for Green Jobs and Green Economy; Transformative Policy and Innovative Financing at the Nexus of Education and Climate Action; Leveraging Technology and Connectivity to Rewire Education Systems for Climate Adaptation and Mitigation; and People and Knowledge at the Heart of Transformation for People and Planet.

To learn more about RewirEd Summit, please visit: www.rewiredsummit.org

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About OceanShot:

Founded by renowned marine scientist Dr. Deborah Brosnan and famed businessman and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, OceanShot is a scalable coral reef restoration project that focuses on restoring the full ecosystem and the services it provides. Reef modules are architecturally designed to restore a full once-thriving ocean ecosystem, and all the services it provides, including protecting shoreline and ocean communities from the ravaging impact of storms and sea level rise, supporting biodiversity, as well as to reviving ocean-dependent local economies. OceanShot assembled a team of coral reef biologists, sea level rise experts, coastal engineers, and the local community on the island nation for an intensive, year-long ecosystem study - including monitoring innovative AI cameras to analyze the natural ecosystem, including fish diversity, coral growth, and wave patterns. Reefs were then designed in a lab and planted in the ocean.

The first phase of OceanShot was the deployment of 5 Built Reef Modules off Barbuda in October 2022, and several others are in the design process and will be deployed in the coming year. In October 2022, John Paul DeJoria, Dr. Deborah Brosnan and the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda announced the development of an OceanShot Center and Innovation Lab to be built on Barbuda. The program is managed by Deborah Brosnan & Associates. For more information, visit https://www.deborahbrosnan.com/oceanshot.html

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global community of 6,600 dive centers and resorts, 128,000 professional members and more than 29 million certified divers to date. PADI is a collaborator of OceanShot. Committed to our blue planet, PADI makes the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all, empowering people around the world to experience, explore and take meaningful action, as Ocean Torchbearers, to protect the world beneath the surface. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, setting the standard for the highest quality dive training, underwater safety and conservation initiatives while evolving the sport of diving into a passionate lifestyle. For divers by divers, PADI is obsessed with transforming lives and, with its global foundation, PADI AWARE, creating positive ocean change. Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean. www.padi.com

