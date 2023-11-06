Everest Global Plc - Admission to Trading

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, OR JAPAN.

6 November 2023

Everest Global Plc

Admission to Trading

Further to its announcement dated 31 October 2023, Everest Global Plc is pleased to announce that the Allotted Shares will today be admitted to the Official List of the FCA (Standard Listing Segment) and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Dealing in the Allotted Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. today.

Defined terms in this announcement which are not defined herein shall have the same meanings as in the Prospectus.

Availability of the Prospectus and total voting rights

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of retained direct EU legislation (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), as amended). A copy of the Prospectus is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Copies of the Prospectus are also available on the Company's website, www.everestglobalplc.com and at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) from the date of this Document until a date one month following Admission.

As at the date of Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 64,888,855 ordinary shares of £0.02 each with voting rights. Everest does not currently hold any shares in treasury therefore the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

